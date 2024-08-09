US Election Betting: Kamala Harris overtakes Donald Trump as favourite to be next President

Harris becomes favourite for first time

Trump drifts to odds against on Betfair Exchange

Can Kamala momentum carry her to historic victory?

Kamala Harris's extraordinary US election momentum continue as she became the new favourite on the Betfair Exchange to be America's next president.

The 59-year-old is 2.01/1 on the Betfair Exchange after overtaking Donald Trump, who has drifted to 2.0811/10, for the first time.

The market moves are further evidence that enthusiasm for Harris is growing and Trump is losing support among swing voters.

Overnight Kamala Harris went odds-on (1.97) to become the next US President!



Kamala Harris next president odds tumble

The odds on Harris winning the White House, and making history as America's first woman president, have shortened since Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her.

Harris seized the initiative, quickly winning the backing of enough Democrat politicians to make her a shoo-in to be confirmed as their candidate for the presidency at the party's convention later this month.

But things have accelerated over the last few days to a degree that not even the most optimistic Democrats would have predicted and she is the odds-on favourite on the Exchange. Her selection of the Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running-mate has gone down well with the public and the pair have appeared at rousing events in key states in the last 48 hours.

The last 24 hours in the US Election market

A new fav in Kamala Harris



10am Wed: Harris 2.16 - 10am Thurs: Harris 1.99

Trump election odds drift on the Betfair Exchange

Three weeks ago, when Biden looked determined to run for a second term, Trump was around 1.42/5 and look set to win the presidency in November.

The turnaround, since Biden's withdrawal and Harris's emergence as the best-placed Democrat to win, has been extraordinary.

Does Trump have an answer to Harris' momentum? Can he bring about another twist in the race for the White House?

He has done it before, lifting his campaign from the doldrums in 2016 to beat Hillary Clinton, and opponents write him off at their peril.

But Trump's last election victory was eight years ago and there are signs that the Democrats have wised-up about countering his divisive tactics, so it remains to be seen whether the 78-year-old can reverse his fortunes again.

The election is well and truly alive, with the presidency up for grabs. Our political betting expert Paul Krishnamurty yesterday discussed the possibility of Trump ditching his running-mate J.D. Vance who appears to have damaged the Republican campaign.

We will have more on the US election betting and report any significant market moves on our live blog.