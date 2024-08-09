US Politics

US Election Betting: Kamala Harris overtakes Donald Trump as favourite to be next President

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Kamala Harris making a speech to supporters
For the first time Kamala Harris is favourite to win US election 2024

Get the latest US election odds after Kamala Harris overtook Donald Trump for the first time as the favourite to be America's next president...

Kamala Harris's extraordinary US election momentum continue as she became the new favourite on the Betfair Exchange to be America's next president.

The 59-year-old is 2.01/1 on the Betfair Exchange after overtaking Donald Trump, who has drifted to 2.0811/10, for the first time.

The market moves are further evidence that enthusiasm for Harris is growing and Trump is losing support among swing voters.

Kamala Harris next president odds tumble

The odds on Harris winning the White House, and making history as America's first woman president, have shortened since Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her.

Harris seized the initiative, quickly winning the backing of enough Democrat politicians to make her a shoo-in to be confirmed as their candidate for the presidency at the party's convention later this month.

But things have accelerated over the last few days to a degree that not even the most optimistic Democrats would have predicted and she is the odds-on favourite on the Exchange. Her selection of the Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running-mate has gone down well with the public and the pair have appeared at rousing events in key states in the last 48 hours.

Trump election odds drift on the Betfair Exchange

Three weeks ago, when Biden looked determined to run for a second term, Trump was around 1.42/5 and look set to win the presidency in November.

The turnaround, since Biden's withdrawal and Harris's emergence as the best-placed Democrat to win, has been extraordinary.

IMG-20240808-WA0000.jpg

Does Trump have an answer to Harris' momentum? Can he bring about another twist in the race for the White House?

He has done it before, lifting his campaign from the doldrums in 2016 to beat Hillary Clinton, and opponents write him off at their peril.

But Trump's last election victory was eight years ago and there are signs that the Democrats have wised-up about countering his divisive tactics, so it remains to be seen whether the 78-year-old can reverse his fortunes again.

The election is well and truly alive, with the presidency up for grabs. Our political betting expert Paul Krishnamurty yesterday discussed the possibility of Trump ditching his running-mate J.D. Vance who appears to have damaged the Republican campaign.

We will have more on the US election betting and report any significant market moves on our live blog.

Now read US Election Betting: Harris momentum will continue through August

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UK Politics

Next UK General Election: Bettors backing Farage's Reform after Trump's victory

  • Max Liu
Reform UK MP Nigel Farage
US Politics

US Election 2024 Results: Donald Trump 312-226 Kamala Harris

  • Alexander Boyes
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
US Politics

US Election 2028: JD Vance favourite to succeed Donald Trump as president

  • Max Liu
JD Vance and Donald Trump

Get up to speed with US Politics with our easy explainers

US Politics

US Election Swing States: Spotlight on Wisconsin as Dems are 8/11 to win the state

  • Cai Wilshaw
A sticker saying Wisconsin votes
US Politics

US Election Polls Latest: The polls tighten even as betting markets favour Trump

  • Cai Wilshaw
Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff
US Politics

US Election Swing States: Spotlight on Pennsylvania with Trump at 4/5 to carry the state

  • Cai Wilshaw
Sign saying Pennsylvania in a Harris Walz campaign rally
US Politics

US Election Swing States: Spotlight on North Carolina as Trump 67% likely to carry the state

  • Cai Wilshaw
Sign saying "N C" at a rally, denoting North Carolina
US Politics

US Election Polls Latest: Harris marginally ahead but still very close

  • Cai Wilshaw
A Virginia voter votes in the Election
Politics Explained

US Election 2024: Essential guide to swing states

  • Max Liu
Americans urge their countrymen to vote in the 2024 US election
US Politics

US Election Swing States: Spotlight on Nevada with Democrats 10/11 to carry the state

  • Cai Wilshaw
The Trump hotel in Las Vegas
Politics Explained

US Election Explainer: How does America vote? A quick guide to the election

  • Cai Wilshaw
Virginia voter in polling booth