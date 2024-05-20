US Election Odds: Donald Trump hits shortest price ever to be next president

Trump's odds hit their lowest ever

Betfair Exchange punters make Trump 52% chance

President Joe Biden's election odds drift

The odds on Donald Trump winning this year's US presidential election hit a record low on the Betfair Exchange despite his mounting legal and financial troubles.

Trump is odds-on at 1.9420/21 (a 52% chance) to pull off an extraordinary victory in November, four years after he lost the previous US election to president Joe Biden who drifted to 2.568/5.

That means Betfair Exchange punters think a second Trump presidency is more likely than not.

Even more incredibly, these market moves on the Exchange come after a grueling few weeks in court, with Trump on trial in his alleged hush money case in New York.

The trial has featured testimonies from adult actress Stormy Daniels and Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, both of whom made damning and embarrassing claims about the ex-president.

But it seems nothing can slow Trump's march back to the White House.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said "Trump's success in winning over punters despite his troubles is nothing new. He has been well backed as the favourite since September last year, and today he has hit his shortest odds since the market opened on the Betfair Exchange, giving him a 52% chance of winning the election in November."

Biden and Trump TV debates confirmed

Biden and Trump will face each other in two live televised debates, it has been confirmed.

They will take placed on 27 June and 10 September.

As the debates were announced, Biden came out fighting saying:

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn't shown up for a debate. Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I'll even do it twice."

Robert Kennedy Jr, who is running as an independent and is 38.037/1 to win the election, claimed that he should be allowed to participate in the debates.

Biden may be a more skilled debater than Trump but the president needs to start making inroads into Trump's lead in key states, where the Republican has consistently polled ahead of the Democrat, if that is to matter.

Betfair's Sam Rosbottom said: "As Biden and Trump gear up for their first debate in years on June 27th, alarm bells will be ringing in the White House as Trump's momentum continues to build and the incumbent President's odds drift."