US Election Latest Odds: Joe Biden overtakes Donald Trump in total money bet

For several weeks the US election odds have indicated that Joe Biden will beat Donald Trump next Tuesday and now the challenger has overtaken the president in terms of the total amounts bet on each candidate.

Biden is 1/21.51 to be America's next president - a 65% chance - while Trump is 15/82.92 to win four more years in the White House.





With four days to go the big money is coming for Biden, who has been backed to the tune of £112m, while Trump has had £108m placed on him to win another term.

In the last week £63m has been bet on the election outcome, with 43% of bets placed on the Democrat and 57% on the Republican. From 23-29 October £38m was placed on Biden while Trump was backed to the tune of £25m.

In the same period US election 2020 became the biggest betting event of all time, overtaking the 2016 election, and prompting analysts to predict that the total amount bet would pass the £400m by the time the election is finished.

For a president who's all about the Benjamins, and has repeatedly bragged about his personal wealth, trailing Biden in the money charts should be a worrying sign.

Not that's he's giving up. Trump was up 3am on Twitter, making incoherent claims about America's Supreme Court and defending his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He will be holding several rallies in swing states right up until voting day.

For the latest news as it unfolds today follow our US election thread of the day:

Friday's #Election2020 Thread



Here's the state of play with just four days remaining. Over 80M Americans have already voted.



Check back throughout the day for latest market updates, breaking news and polls pic.twitter.com/Oogo9yodUE ? Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) October 30, 2020

Biden is in the swing states of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin today - all states that Trump won four years ago which Biden hopes to capture on Tuesday.

For his bet of the day Paul Krishnamurty makes the case for backing the Democrats at odds against in Iowa.