US Election Latest Odds: Officially the biggest betting event of all time

The 2020 US election is now officially the biggest single betting event of all time, breaking the record set by the 2016 poll.

More than £200m on has been bet on the Exchange's Next President market where the latest odds make Donald Trump a 34% chance to be re-elected on 3 November.

Hillary Clinton v Donald Trump set a new record in 2016 when £199m was bet on the outcome.

With six days of this election to go, analysts predict over £400m could be bet on the election result - more than double the landmark figure hit four years ago.

In that election Trump pulled off an unlikely victory and he'll need to upset the odds if he's to win four more years as his opponent Joe Biden is 1/21.51 to take the White House.





Trump's odds are marginally better than they were 24 hours ago following a day of relentless campaigning saw him hold several rallies in battleground states.

In Ohio, Trump told supporters to expect a "red wave" on election day and predicted that Republicans would come out to re-elect him.

At the same time, however, it was reported Trump told donors to his party that it would be "very tough" for them to hold the Senate. A Republican majority is 3/14.0, with no majority 11/53.15 and a Democrat majority 5/42.24.

Biden was in Georgia, a traditionally Republican state, which could be closer than it has been for many years: the Democrats are 11/82.32 to win there and the Republicans 8/111.75.

Barack Obama, meanwhile, campaigned for Biden in the crucial state of Florida. The Sunshine State has backed the winner of every presidential election since 1996.

Trump will be encouraged to see that he's 5/61.87 to win there and the Democrats are 11/102.12.

In the final few days the campaign will be more frenetic than ever so follow our election live blog and keep up to date via Twitter:

Wednesday's #Election2020 Thread



With six days to go, Betfair's Next President market has already broken the all-time record. This is the biggest ever market with over £200M matched.



Based on past volume trends, it could break £400M by the close. pic.twitter.com/fmglunT8dH ? Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) October 28, 2020

For today's bet of the day, Paul Krishnamurty explains how you can profit from backing Trump away from the next president market.