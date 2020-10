US Election Latest Odds: Halloween betting looks scary for Trump

At the start of the final weekend of the US election campaign the latest odds show a small drift on Donald Trump as he battles to save his presidency.

Trump has a 34% chance, at an Exchange price of 2/12.98, of being re-elected on Tuesday, with Joe Biden 1/21.5 the firm favourite.

US election 2020 has already broken records as the biggest betting event in history and there are still three days to go.





Trump has predicted that a red wave will power him to victory on election day but so far there has been no sign of it in the betting.

Paul Krishnamurty provides detailed analysis of the early voter numbers in the key state of Florida - where the Republicans are 5/61.87 and the Democrats 11/102.12 - and elsewhere in today's US election live blog.

Paul says Trump faces "a daunting challenge" in the Sunshine State where, only once since 1964, has the winner not gone on to win the presidential election over all. He thinks Biden should be favourite in Florida.

Trump needs to win Florida if he's to avoid becoming only the fourth one term president - who stood for re-election - since WWII. The others were George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford.

As Trump said this week: "If Florida goes blue, it's over. It's over."

There's likely to be plenty happening as Trump tries to win over anyone who, after voting for him in 2016, is tempted to back Biden this time. Are there shy Trump voters out there? The president is pinning his hopes on them.

Biden was in the Midwest yesterday, trying to woo blue-collar Americans who voted for Trump four years ago. The president was in the same region, where he won three states be less than a point last time, trying to persuade the voters that he is fulfilling his pledge to make American great again.

The candidates almost crossed paths in Wisconsin where Trump unexpectedly won at the last election. Bettors makes the Badger State 1/41.27 to go Blue on Tuesday.

Trump also took to Twitter to warn that, if elected, Biden would pack the Supreme Court with liberal judges and raises taxes. The president received a blow yesterday, however, when Johns Hopkins University reported over 99,000 new cases of COVID-19 - a record single day high for the US.