US Election Latest Odds: Donald Trump's 'best debate performance' boosts chances

Donald Trump's chances of winning re-election were boosted by his performance at last night's final presidential debate, according to the odds on the Betfair Exchange.

The president is 15/82.92 - a 34% chance - to win four more years which is marginally better than his position in the betting 24 hours ago.

Joe Biden drifted to 8/151.52 but he is still the firm favourite to win the White House on 3 November.





Before the debate our US election expert Paul Krishnamurty broke with the media consensus to argue that the muted microphones might help Trump.

So it proved as the president acquitted himself better than he had done in any of his previous four debates across this election and 2016.

Paul said afterwards: "This was Trump's best debate performance by a long way. He was much more disciplined and that's been rewarded by the odds moving in his favour. That said, Biden will be happy enough. He achieved his primary goal - avoiding any disasters. He came across as passionate and informed."

CNN's snap poll of debate watchers gave Biden victory 53 to 39. After the first debate, 60% judged Biden the winner.

But televised debates are not Trump's forte and he will probably be pleased to have them out of the way.

He can now spend the remaining 11 days of the campaign at morale-boosting rallies in the swing states - like Florida where the Republicans are 21/202.06 and Democrats 10/111.91.

Trump must win such states if he's to avoid the ignominy of joining George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter on the list of one-term presidents.

During last night's debate £2m was staked on Biden and Trump, taking the total bet on the next president in the last 24 hours to more than £9m as the market remains on-course to reach £300m to become the biggest single betting event of all time by breaking 2016's record £199m.

