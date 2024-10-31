Six out of 10 Brits think Harris a good fit for president

Less than a quarter think he's fit to be next US president

Donald Trump is the 8/131.61 (62%) favourite to be the next US president but, as Americans celebrate halloween five days before choosing the next occupant of the Oval Office, plenty of Brits think a Republican victory is a frightful prospect.

According to the results of a Betfair survey that was conducted by YouGov, a mere 23% on this side of the Atlantic think Trump is fit to be the leader of the free world, whereas six out of 10 think Kamala Harris 13/82.63 would be a good president.

Trump has been vowing since 2016 to make America great but, while plenty of Americans are persuaded by his jingoism, only 22% of Brits think he is truly patriotic.

Meanwhile, a mere 17% find him entertaining.

Trump was US president from 2017-2021 and his presence has continued to haunt US politics like no other one term president.

In the final days of campaigning, the Betfair Exchange markets make scary reading for Democrats.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom, said: "Trump certainly cuts a controversial figure on both sides of the pond, with two-thirds of Brits we surveyed in conjunction with YouGov saying they see Trump as arrogant.