US Election: Betfair Exchange customers predicting a Trump win after VP debate

Vance and Trump
The Republican candidates are back as favourites to win the election

Donald Trump has trailed Kamala Harris in the Betfair Exchange betting since early September but those odds have flipped overnight following the Vice Presidential Debate

Trump regains favouritism

Donald Trump has become the favourite to win the US Election once again on the Betfair Exchange market following the Vice-President debate.

The former President is now even money, while Kamala Harris, who had been the odds-on favourite yesterday is out to 21/202.05.

The betting move is in contrast to the Presidential Debate, where Harris flipped the odds and went from outsider to favourite. The reverse has happened this time.

More than £1m bet in last 24 hours

With just over a month to go until America goes to the polls, the Betfair Exchange betting markets have been incredibly active, with the odds moving significantly.

The 2020 US Election saw over £1.9bn bet across various markets on the Betfair Exchange, while the Next US President market saw £1.7bn wagered, making it the biggest ever betting event in history.

Already, £125m has been staked on the Betfair Exchange US election markets heading into November's vote. With more than £1m wagered in the past 24 hours.

The Betfair Exchange is the world's leading peer-to-peer betting platform, with the biggest political betting markets in the world. The Betfair Exchange has correctly predicted the last 22 of 24 major world elections and will be a key predictor for next month's event.

Betfair survey shows Trump's popularity increasing...with Brits

As the race to the White House heats up, new Betfair research conducted by YouGov has revealed that if people in Britain were given a vote in next month's US Election, as many as one in five would choose Donald Trump.

While support for Trump in the UK has almost doubled from 12% to 22% in the four years since Betfair last ran the survey, Kamala Harris would still win by a landslide, with 60% of Brits saying they would vote for her.

Support for the Vice President is significantly up on the 47% of people that said they would vote for Joe Biden if given the chance four years ago.

Those aged 18-24 are most likely to back Trump if given a vote, with 32% saying they would vote for him, which has almost tripled since the last election (11%).

51st State 1080x1080 US Elec UK Vote - Age.png

The YouGov survey of more than 2,000 people for Betfair also showed that people in the UK would overwhelmingly oppose joining the US as the 51st state (80%), with only 10% open to pledging allegiance to the American flag.

Read our full breakdown of the survey in our story here.

Now read the latest US predictions from Betfair predicts

