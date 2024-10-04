US Election Latest: A fundraising push, a reminder from 2020, and swing states (again)

Donald Trump's campaign raised $160 million in September - yet Harris is likely to outraise him

A court filing called Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election "increasingly desperate"

Walz is off to - you guessed it - more swing states this week

Money, money, money - Harris has fundraising edge on Trump

As we enter October, the final sprint begins - and along with intensifying their events schedule in the hope of blanket swing-state coverage, candidates are also raising big money.

According to the New York Times, the 2020 presidential election had campaign expenditure of around $14 billion. United States elections of late have involved raising - and spending - serious cash, and this year is no different.

Yesterday, the Trump campaign released its September fundraising figures.

In September, his campaign and related parties raised over $160 million. Reportedly, 96% of the donations were under $200, with the average being around $60.

While this may seem like a lot Trump has been falling behind Kamala Harris' slick fundraising operation since she entered the fray.

The Harris campaign hasn't yet released its September numbers, but the August tally speaks for itself. Harris raised a total of $361 million in the month of August, while Trump raised just more than one third of her total, at $130 million.

On Sunday an official from the campaign made quite a stunning show of force - claiming that a pair of events over the weekend, in California and Nevada, raised a total of $55 million. If true, she will have raised a third of Trump's total in only two days.

In a campaign as tight as this - and with Trump having held a brief lead in the betting markets this week and now sitting at 1/12.00 - every little helps.

The ghost of 2020 haunts Trump

Yesterday, a new court filing revealed new and shocking details about Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

"When the defendant lost the 2020 presidential election, he resorted to crimes to try to stay in office", the filing claims. It goes on to call his attempts to overturn the election "increasingly desperate".

The filing contains an 80-page summary of evidence gathered by investigators, including private conversations where Trump directly acknowledged the deceitfulness of his claims. He reportedly called his own lawyer's allegations of voter fraud "crazy".

For most candidates, these types of revelations would mark the end of any political ambitions.

Yet "Teflon Don" have shown time and again that he can ride it out.

During a nightmare week for Donald Trump back in April, when his "Hush Money" trial coincided with Supreme Court hearings on his Presidential immunity case, his odds to win the election actually improved.

Betfair analysis has shown that his odds are usually unaffected by his legal issues, suggesting that such considerations are already baked in when it comes to Trump.

The show must go on

As we reported yesterday, after a much-anticipated VP debate - which was eventually much less eventful than was hoped - the campaigns continue apace this week.

Walz is first off to Pennsylvania as we noted yesterday, but he is also now ramping up his schedule.

After Pennsylvania, he will be visiting Nevada and Arizona.

These three are critical swing states in this election. In Sunday's Swing State Spotlight - please pardon the shameless alliteration - we covered the Democrats' distant chances of winning Arizona, which Joe Biden won by only 0.3% in 2020.

Harris' campaign will be hoping their current odds of 15/82.88 to win the state can be improved before Election Day. As for Pennsylvania, as our very own Max Liu said recently, Pennsylvania "is the ultimate swing state in 2024".

No surprises, then, that the Harris team are putting Walz' new-found familiarity with the American people to good use. As well as this swing-state tour, he will sit for multiple national television interviews, a podcast, and a late-night television appearance.

It'll be needed - the newest swing state poll by Cook Political Report shows all seven swing-states within the polling margin of error, with Harris leading in five states. The Betfair Exchange, however, has Harris ahead in just four.