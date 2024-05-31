Presidential Election Odds: Trump goes odds-against after hush money guilty verdicts
-
-
-
Donald Trump's odds to be next President have gone out to over even money following a major court loss.
The former president was found guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records in a criminal hush-money scheme that was found to influence the 2016 election result.
Instant odds moves following court decision
In the immediate aftermath of the decision Joe Biden briefly succeeded Trump as favourite.
However, the market soon righted itself and Trump returned to his long-time position as favourite.
But having started the day around 1.910/11 - and having been backed at a low of 1.845/6 - Trump is now out 2.0811/10 to win the 2024 election.
Biden is 2.568/5 to win a second term at the November election.
More than £600k bet in last 24 hours
In what is already a huge betting market, Betfair customers wagered more than £600k in the last 24 hours.
More than £38million has been bet across the Betfair Exchange US election markets already, with £19m bet on who will be the next president. Nearly half of that (48%) has been on a Trump win.
Some of the other candidates attracted a bit of money in the aftermath of the court verdict. Nikki Haley, who may be named as Trump's vice president running mate, has been backed to 50.049/1 from a high of 400.0399/1.
But, according to experts, Trump is unlikely to be jailed when he is sentenced on July 11.
And the guilty verdict does not stop him from running for president with nothing barring felons from running for office.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.