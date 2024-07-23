US Presidential Election Latest: Harris now has 96% chance for Democrat nomination as Biden steps aside
After weeks of speculation Joe Biden has announced he will not run in the 2024 Presidential Election and has thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. Joe Dyer has the latest odds from the Betfair Exchange's betting markets...
Biden steps aside and endorses Vice President Kamala Harris
Harris 1.061/18 on Betfair Exchange to be Democrat Nominee
Trump remains 1.618/13 favourite to be next President
Joe Biden has done what many have predicted ever since his disastrous debate performance and stepped out of the race for the 2024 Presidential Election.
Significantly, in a post to X (formerly Twitter) Biden threw his support behind Kamala Harris and she is now [1.06] be the Democrat Nominee.
In the Betfair Exchange Election Winner betting Harris is 2.962/1 to beat 1.618/13 Donald Trump.
My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best... pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV-- Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024
Disastrous debate performance signalled the end
The pressure had been mounting on Biden ever since last month's first Presidential debate.
A very shaky night for Biden had led many to call for the 81-year-old to step aside and let a younger candidate take on the Trump campaign.
Harris' odds had been as big as 100.099/1 in February when it seemed certain Biden would fight the 2024 election.
Trump's odds lengthen
Donald Trump has been backed at odds as short as 1.412/5 in the Election Winner betting. However, the Harris news has seen Trump's odds drift to 1.618/13.
Bookmark our US Politics page for regular updates on the Presidential Election
