US Politics

US Presidential Election Latest: Harris now has 96% chance for Democrat nomination as Biden steps aside

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris looks like being the Democrat nominee to take on Trump

After weeks of speculation Joe Biden has announced he will not run in the 2024 Presidential Election and has thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. Joe Dyer has the latest odds from the Betfair Exchange's betting markets...

Joe Biden has done what many have predicted ever since his disastrous debate performance and stepped out of the race for the 2024 Presidential Election.

Significantly, in a post to X (formerly Twitter) Biden threw his support behind Kamala Harris and she is now [1.06] be the Democrat Nominee.

In the Betfair Exchange Election Winner betting Harris is 2.962/1 to beat 1.618/13 Donald Trump.

Disastrous debate performance signalled the end

The pressure had been mounting on Biden ever since last month's first Presidential debate.

A very shaky night for Biden had led many to call for the 81-year-old to step aside and let a younger candidate take on the Trump campaign.

Harris' odds had been as big as 100.099/1 in February when it seemed certain Biden would fight the 2024 election.

US Election Winner 2024 YTD.png

Trump's odds lengthen

Donald Trump has been backed at odds as short as 1.412/5 in the Election Winner betting. However, the Harris news has seen Trump's odds drift to 1.618/13.

Bookmark our US Politics page for regular updates on the Presidential Election

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UK Politics

Next General Election: Reform and Labour almost level after Runcorn by-election

  • Max Liu
Sarah Pochin new MP for Runcorn with Nigel Farage Reform UK party leader
UK Politics

Runcorn and Helsby By-Election: Reform victory 77% chance says Betfair Exchange on eve of vote

  • Max Liu
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage
UK Politics

Runcorn and Helsby By-Election: Labour slight value to beat Reform in what looks a toss-up

  • Paul Krishnamurty
Nigel Farage campaigning in Runcorn with Reform parliamentary candidate

Get up to speed with US Politics with our easy explainers

Politics Explained

Canadian Election: Mark Carney's Liberals 1/5 favourites to win after Trump annexation threat

  • Max Liu
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Politics Explained

German Election: Conservative CDU favs with AfD to push Scholz's SPD into third

  • Max Liu
Friedrich Merz and other German election candidates at the Reichstag