US Politics

Paul Krishnamurty's Debate Reaction: Disastrous performance from Trump leaves him trailing Harris

Former US President Donald Trump
Trump is now the clear second favourite behind Kamala Harris

Political betting expert Paul Krishnamurty provides an early snapshot of last night's Presidential debate, explaining why it was a disastrous night for both Donald Trump and his backers on the Betfair Exchange.

In Monday's preview, I said the presidential debate presented an opportunity for the relatively undefined Kamala Harris to define herself.

She could hardly have been expected to do it any better, and the market concurred. From being clear outsider going in, she is now the clear favourite at odds of 21/202.05 and shortening fast.

A disastrous performance from Trump

The contrast in messaging between Harris and Trump was stark, and to the Democrat's favour. Harris offered hope, optimism for the future, and hammered home that she had a plan.

That she would work for the American people, whereas Trump was only interested in himself. That all he offered was division, and the same old, tired playbook.

That she wanted to bring people together, lift them up, Trump wanted to beat them down.

Of course one would expect her to say that but the critical thing is Trump didn't really do anything to disprove her. He just repeatedly condemned Harris and Biden and kept reverting to scaremongering about immigration.

Answer after answer descended into 'millions and millions of people, criminals, are crossing our border.'

Harris baited Trump throughout

She baited into him banging on about her crowd sizes, and Trump humiliated himself with instantly debunked claims about migrants eating pets.

Even on the issues where one might have thought Trump would win, he failed to land punches.

On the border, she simply referenced his blocking the bi-partisan bill to beef up border controls for political gain.

On her various policy flip-flops, he kept coming back to the one she competently dealt with - fracking.

The moderators asked him tough questions, for example about whether he regretted anything about January 6th, or his lack of a healthcare plan. Each time, Trump's answers made a bad situation worse.

Expect polls to show a big win for Harris

I'm writing this before any polls are taken but strongly expect she'll be declared the winner by at least a 20 point margin.

There was a consensus among impartial commentators, in the same way there was when Trump hammered Biden in June on the debate stage.

Tomorrow will see factcheckers list dozens of lies, including plenty of really obvious, blatant ones.

Swift support seals perfect night for Harris

An almost perfect night for Harris ended on a new high, with an endorsement from Taylor Swift, calling herself a 'childless cat lady'.

The campaign instantly challenged Trump to another debate. It will be hard for Trump to refuse, because he is going to urgently need to reset this race and narrative.

The next few days could be brutal.

Stay up to date with all the betting moves in our live blog

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Paul Krishnamurty

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UK Politics

Next General Election: Labour and Reform battle for favouritism with hung parliament odds-on

  • Max Liu
Nigel Farage points at poster of Keir Starmer
UK Politics

Next General Election: Reform and Labour almost level after Runcorn by-election

  • Max Liu
Sarah Pochin new MP for Runcorn with Nigel Farage Reform UK party leader
UK Politics

Runcorn and Helsby By-Election: Reform victory 77% chance says Betfair Exchange on eve of vote

  • Max Liu
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage

Get up to speed with US Politics with our easy explainers

Politics Explained

Canadian Election: Mark Carney's Liberals 1/5 favourites to win after Trump annexation threat

  • Max Liu
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Politics Explained

German Election: Conservative CDU favs with AfD to push Scholz's SPD into third

  • Max Liu
Friedrich Merz and other German election candidates at the Reichstag