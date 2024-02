Labour odds-on to win both 15 Feb by-elections

Tories set to lose two sets

Reform Party aim to make an impact

Labour are on course to win all three of this month's by-elections according to the latest odds on the Betfair Exchange.

The party will see winning the by-election as further proof that it is on the path to power at the next general election which is 1.341/3 to be in autumn this year.

Labour favs to take Wellingborough from Tories

Keir Starmer's party are 1.081/12 to win in the Northamptonshire constituency of Wellingborough and take a seat that has been in Conservative hands since 2005. The by-election is taking place after Peter Bone was suspended as an MP.

The Tories are out to 20.019/1 to hold on to the seat even though they won it in 2019 with a majority of 18,500.

Wellinborough was heavily pro-Brexit, with more than 62% voting Leave in the 2016 referendum, the rightwing Reform UK Party are aiming to make an impact there.

Richard Tice's party - for which Nigel Farage could contest a constituency at the next general election - are 9.08/1 in Wellingborough but will hope to appeal to those who have fallen out of love with the Conservatives.

Tories set to lose Kingswood

On the same day as voters go to the polls in Wellingborough, they will do so in the Gloucestershire constituency of Kingswood after the sudden resignation of its Conservative MP Chris Skidmore.

He took the seat in 2010 - the year the Tories came to power over all - and his resignation has created a headache for Rishi Sunak.

Labour are 1.071/14 to take the constituency, which will be abolished at the next general election due to boundary changes, and the Conservatives are 12.5 to hold on to it.

Reform are 7.613/2 and the Liberal Democrats are 9.417/2, so all four parties will believe they can be competitive here.

Labour backed to beat ex-MP in Rochdale

The Labour-held seat of Rochdale is also up for grabs on 29 February following the death of its MP Sir Tony Lloyd.

Labour's Azhar Ali is 1.091/11 to win the seat for the party and it would be a big surprise if they were to lose it when the party appears to be in the ascendancy nationally. However, an element of intrigue was added to the by-election when two former Labour MPs announced they were standing in the by-eleciton - Simon Danczuk, who will stand for Reform UK, and George Galloway of The Workers Party of Great Britain. The Betfair Exchange odds indicate that neither has any chance and the Liberal Democrats are Labour's nearest rivals in the market.

It is an election year in the UK and the US so read Betting.Betfair for the latest political betting stories on both sides of the Atlantic.