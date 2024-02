US Election 2024 could be biggest yet on Betfair

Sam is in Washington D.C. to bring us all the latest

Will it be Biden v Trump II or should you back an upset?

With more than three billion people heading to the polls this year, 2024 promises to be a huge year for the political markets on the Betfair Exchange.

Back in 2020 the Betfair Exchange US Election next President market broke all records and became the world's biggest ever betting event, with a total of £1.7 billion matched.

So far the 2024 US Election winner market has been another rollercoaster, with the frontrunner position changing several times in the three years since the market opened. Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have all been favourite to win the 2024 election.

DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, has dropped out of the race, and former President Trump has several ongoing legal battles, including a make or break date in the Supreme Court this week.

Unlike the last US election in 2020, this time borders are open, planes are flying and Betfair I am in Washington DC on a fact finding mission.

What do the people of America feel ahead of November's vote? What's the appetite for a rerun of 2020's election and will Trump successfully appeal Colorado's decision to strike him of their ballot at this week's Supreme Court hearing?

I will be on the ground to keep us updated...

Tuesday February 6 - 12:00

Expect US Election drama again in 2024

Four years ago, it was my first time covering a US Election for Betfair and as the results from each state were being reported, my eyes were glued to the changing odds on the Exchange. It was the closest I'd felt to what I imagine it's like being on a stock exchange trading floor.

I've covered several general elections, by-elections and local elections over the years as a journalist, but nothing could quite prepare me for the absolute rollercoaster that is a night covering the Betfair Exchange US Election markets on live TV.

I remember seeing Biden go out to 4.03/1 overnight when Trump won Florida, then at 7am in the back of a taxi home from the central London TV studios, the market completely flipped again. I got home, had a couple of hours sleep and was back on TV at 10:30am updating viewers about how the market was more or less confirming Biden as the winner.

Biden v Trump II?

Even though we are nine months out, seeing how the market has developed and fluctuated so far, it feels as though we're going to be in for another one of those nights again on 5 November.

There are so many questions already. Will Biden be the Democratic Party candidate again? How can Trump survive so many legal battles? Is it really going to be the two going at it again? Who else could be a candidate for the Republicans and Democrats?

I'm very excited to be heading to Washington DC to speak to members of the public to gauge the mood and hopefully answer some of those burning questions.

Looking at the market, it's obvious to see that punters are asking similar questions too. So far in 2024 we've taken more bets on Michelle Obama to win the election than Biden. The speculation and rumours will only increase ahead of the Democratic congress in August.

Just 12 months ago, Trump wasn't even the favourite to win the Republican nomination. DeSantis was the 6/42.50 fav, but fast forward a year and he's spent millions and hasn't been able to even get close to the support needed to take the ticket off Donald Trump.

There's been barely any movement on his odds for Republican Vice President nominee, even though he very publicly endorsed Trump. What was it he quoted that Winston Churchill actually never said? Failure is not fatal. I'm not convinced about that, Ron.

Nikki Haley is still hanging in there, just, but baring a bad day for Trump in the courts, her campaign looks spent according to the odds.

This time four years ago, Joe Biden was 100.099/1 to be the next president, so it's not out of the realms of possibility that an outside could surprise everyone. There's still time for something to send the odds tumbling again, but what or who that is remains to be seen.

I'll be checking in daily on Betting.Betfair to share some of my findings