Italy is the favourite to be the next country to leave the European Union as Italians prepare to vote in this Sunday's general election.

With five days to go before voting, polls make the rightwing candidate Giorgia Meloni, who has previously complained of "Brussels techno bureaucrats", the favourite to emerge as the prime minister after the election.

The Exchange market on the election is open and, on the Sportsbook, Italy is rated the country most likely to follow the UK's lead and leave the EU at 3/1.

Meloni leads the Brothers of Italy party which could go into coalition with Matteo Salvini's League party and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia - all parties on the right of Italian politics.

Meloni softens stance on EU

The odds on Italy becoming the next country to leave the EU 28 perhaps reflect the widespread view in Brussels that Meloni will not try to take her country out.

She has recently toned down her criticisms of the EU. Last month, Meloni said she wanted to work "in compliance with European regulations and in agreement with the European Commission" to use EU resources to promote Italy's growth.

The pandemic and subsequent cost of living crisis has forced Meloni to back away from her nationalist Eurosceptic instincts.

Electing Meloni would still be a big move for Italy that would send shockwaves through Europe.

Some commentators have predicted she would be the most rightwing leader the country has had since Benito Mussolini lead it to defeat in World War 2.