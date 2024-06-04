General Election 2024: Nigel Farage will stand as MP and is odds-on to win Clacton seat
After saying he wouldn't run in the 2024 General Electionm, Nigel Farage has had a change of mind and will now fight for the seat of Clacton. Betfair Exchange customers make the new leader of Reform UK the favourite to win...
Farage will stand as an MP for the seat of Clacton
Reform UK are now the odds-on favourites
Will Farage finally win a seat at Westminster?
Will it be lucky number eight for Nigel Farage?
After seven losing attempts at being an MP and having said he would not run at this election, Farage announced today that he will fight the seat of Clacton at the 2024 General Election.
And Betfair customers make him a short price to win.
In a tight betting heat on the Betfair Exchange Farage is 1.392/5 ahead of the Conservatives 3.412/5 and Labour 8.27/1.
The Tories had been odds-on yesterday morning at 1.768/11.
0-7 record for Farage
The former leader of the UK Independence Party and latterly the Brexit Party has stood in seven general elections previously and has failed to win on every occasion.
But with Reform UK battling hard for a share of the Tory vote, Farage has eyed a chance at success.
In a Monday afternoon press conference Farage announced he would fight this election and is also replacing Richard Tice as leader of Reform UK for the next five years. Tice now becomes the party chairman.
