General Election 2024: Constituency betting guide to the 2024 UK election

Which constituencies will decide the 2024 UK general election?

Paul Krishnamurty uncovers the seats that count in his essential guide

Betting for all 650 parliamentary seats is now live on the Betfair Exchange. The number which can be legitimately deemed as either likely to change hands, or competitive, is higher than any election in history. Perhaps up to 400. In this ongoing article, I will provide a brief analysis for 100 key seats, with some tips on the more attractively priced ones.

The seats are split into ten sections, starting with a batch that will very likely be won by Labour, should they win a majority. On the revised boundaries, Labour need to gain 124 seats to achieve that majority. Their target seats list can be found here, ranked in order of the swing required.

All of these ten are ranked below 124th. That's because no list of this nature ever works out perfectly, as swing differs depending on a range of factors. These ten were selected because they should probably be higher up the list, were that wider range of factors taken into consideration.

Given the very one-sided betting on a Labour Majority, they will be very short odds for all of these. Some bettors are happy to bet at very short odds, but we don't tip at that level on these pages. Beyond betting on the constituencies, it is well worth making a note of these in order to monitor the progress of the parties during the closing stretch of the campaign and on election night itself. If Labour starts falling behind in MRP projections for these seats, or losing them as results come in, that is a big signal that they are falling short of a majority.

Finally, before starting the list, below are three links to the projections discussed. YouGov, FT and Electoral Calculus will all update their numbers from those mentioned in the text between now and election day, so do check back. If you want to go in-depth for each seat, I recommend Electoral Calculus. Their demographic indicators have proven invaluable during this recent period of re-alignment. They use three measures to define each electorate - Economic, National and Social - and place them in 'seven tribes'. See here for the explanation.

Electoral Calculus

YouGov

FT

Ten constituencies Labour must win for a majority

Labour target 126

Colchester hasn't elected a Labour MP since the 1940s, but it wasn't always a safe Conservative seat either. The Lib Dems held it until 2015 but Labour have since usurped them as the main opposition. The electorate is much younger than the national average and better educated, due to the University of Essex. The Labour advantage ranges here from 21% with YouGov to 8% with FT, and it looks a fairly straightforward gain.

Labour target 130

This is a new constituency including and around Wakefield, Yorkshire. The swing from CON-LAB has been higher than average in this county, as seen in the recent York and North Yorkshire Mayoral Election. Electoral Calculus define this electorate as 'Centrists' and estimate they would have voted Conservative in the last three elections. Our three projections point to an easy Labour gain, by margins ranging from 14% to 18%.

Labour target 131

The MP in this constituency, former Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, has been publicly warning for months of the looming Tory catastrophe, and is perfectly positioned in this 'Red Wall' seat to know. Clarke gained the seat narrowly in the 2017 and retained it by a huge 24% margin in the 'Brexit election' of 2019. (This electorate voted Leave by 65-35.) The estimated Labour advantage now ranges from 15% to 25%, with FT projecting the higher number.

Labour target 134

Another heavily pro-Brexit area (71/29 according to the EC calculation) provides this new constituency. Without that on the ballot, a huge swing to Labour is projected. FT estimate a 24% swing, which would put Labour the same percentage ahead, while the lowest of our three estimates, with YouGov, projects a 17% winning margin. This probably isn't surprising, given very high levels of deprivation. 'Levelling Up' hasn't materialised here.

Labour target 137

Keir Starmer has been campaigning in Basingstoke, which may have raised a few eyebrows among election veterans. Labour has never won this Hampshire seat and yet are widely forecast to do so easily this time, by margins ranging from 11% with FT to 15% with EC. It is notably younger and wealthier than the national average, which quite dramatically demonstrates the recent re-alignment.

Labour target 142

Another enormous swing looks on the cards here. The Tories won Telford by 25% in 2019, yet are projected to lose by up to 24% (EC). That is less surprising than the likes of Basingstoke, though, as Labour did hold the seat until 2015. Only in the 2019 election did it swing heavily against them - doubtless related to the fact this was a 67-33 Leave seat in the EU referendum.

Labour target 148

Another new constituency - this time with median demographic indicators. According to the notional numbers from past elections, it once again fits the Brexit/re-alignment trends. Labour would have been the winners in 2015 (when losing big nationally), before the Conservatives moved ahead after Brexit (62% voted Leave). This time, our three projections range from a 12% Labour advantage (YouGov) to 20% (FT).

Labour target 151

The post-Brexit theme continues in this ex-mining area. Solidly Labour since 1929, Bassetlaw voted by a 68/32 margin to leave the EU and subsequently swung by a huge 18.5% from LAB-CON in 2019. Without that totemic issue on the ballot, it is projected to swing by an even bigger margin back to its roots. Once again FT project the largest 'dealignment swing' with a 21% Labour lead, compared to 14% with YouGov. Either way, it doesn't look competitive.

Labour target 156

Though far away from the 'Red Wall', this Essex seat also fits the Brexit trends. Thurrock voted to Leave by 71/29 although that is where similarities end. This seat is much younger and ethnically diverse, and swung to the Tories much earlier, in 2010. It is clearly projected to return to Labour by a margin ranging from 16% with YouGov, to 22% with EC.

Labour target 158

High-profile former army officer and Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer is widely projected to lose here, despite a large armed services population. Whilst on the SW coast, the dynamics are similar to much of the Red Wall. A 67-33 vote for Leave, high levels of deprivation. Mercer first won it in 2015 and vastly expanded his majority in 2019. YouGov project he will lose it by a 12% margin, while EC and FT estimate a 20% Labour advantage.

***

Note the consistent differences between our three sets of projections. In the areas where re-alignment was most stark - where electorates are older, less ethnically diverse, with fewer graduates - FT shows the higher swings, YouGov the lowest. In the areas where the reverse is true - Basingstoke or Colchester, for example - YouGov show the higher swings, FT lower. I am more inclined to trust the FT numbers, given clear evidence of 'dealignment' in recent local and by-elections.

