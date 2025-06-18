Royal Ascot Day 3 Lucky 15: Four picks from Betfair's tipsters up to 10/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Royal Ascot Day 3. Watch Now!

Mehmas colt First Legion impressed on debut at York to beat a field which included promising juveniles Jan Steen, Wise Approach and Tadej, before finishing a creditable second to Anthelia in the Listed National Stakes at Sandown last month.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt flashed plenty of speed to finish strongly that day, taking a step forward from his previous effort and proving himself at Stakes level. If the 500,000gns breeze-up can show further progression on his third start, he could pose a threat in this competitive contest, making each-way appeal at odds of 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back First Legion in 14:30 at Royal Ascot SBK 10/1

The King George V Handicap (15:05) is always a fascinating contest to delve into with so many unexposed contenders, many of which are stepping up to a mile-and-a-half for the first time. Aidan O'Brien looks to have a strong hand, but it is his second string Light As Air that makes the most appeal to me.

The son of Wootton Bassett remains a maiden after four starts, but he has shaped with substantial promise in both his starts in handicaps this year. He ran particularly well when a never-nearer second in a very strong handicap at Leopardstown in March that has worked out exceptionally well. He again ran well on his next start at Navan, coming from further back than ideal on his way to finishing a close third.

This longer trip very much promises to suit and first-time cheekpieces should help him establish a more prominent position. He is very much open to further improvement and a big run should be forthcoming from him.

Recommended Bet Back Light As Air in 15:05 at Royal Ascot SBK 9/1

Having backed High Stock as a tip in my multiples column in May at Chester, I couldn't quite believe how he didn't win having hit 1.42/5 in-running.

That was in the Dee Stakes and twas the meeting which proved to be a testimonial few days for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien in winning everything; High Stock was simply outstayed by Mount Kilimanjaro under an inspired Moore.

High Stock travelled like a better horse on the inside, though, and all the more to his credit after fluffing the start from the stalls, but he's already posted a rating of 107 now and looks best sticking to 1m2f despite his pace.

He oozed class on his debut in the Wood Ditton on good ground floating up the inside and on the clock was strong in the finish.

More experience and quick ground for Thursday should see him travel well again.

Recommended Bet Back High Stock in 17:35 at Royal Ascot SBK 15/4

The case for English Oak to repeat last year's wide margined success in this event is pretty rudimentary.

Of course, everyone else, including the layers, have joined the dots too so the gelding is reluctantly overlooked with the talented, if mecurial, Gleneagle Bay offered as an alternative.

Sourced and bought for a substantial sum by Amo Racing since his fine effort in the Victoria Cup over course and distance last month, Stephen Thorne's five-year-old was perhaps a shade unfortunate not to win that day as he was left isolated towards the stands' side without anything to race against late on.

Hopefully, that won't be the case here with 28 rivals in opposition and the selection, who usually travels strongly in this races, should really enjoy the rigours of this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Gleneagle Bay in 18:10 Royal Ascot SBK 13/2

