Royal Ascot Day 3 Tips: Kevin Blake's three to back on Thursday up to 9/1

Charles Darwin has what it takes to win the Norfolk

Light As Air can produce big run in King George V

Place bet Coltrane can roll back the years on Thursday

The first race of the day on Thursday at Royal Ascot is the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes and Charles Darwin heads the market for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

A winner on his last two starts, the hot favourite looks to have plenty going for him in the opener, with his yard in flying form so far this week.

The halfway point is in sight. We are now fully warmed up and into the groove of Royal Ascot. Hopefully a strong blow or two will have been landed by now, but the road is long and there are still plenty more opportunities to land the one that counts.

The Norfolk Stakes (14:30) is the featured race for two-year-olds on Thursday and is a belter. Indeed, it will centre on what I view as the most exciting juvenile at the meeting in the Aidan O'Brien-trained Charles Darwin. The son of No Nay Never will be looking to gain vengeance for his family, as his full-brother Blackbeard was just fourth when sent off favourite for the Coventry Stakes in 2022. Blackbeard went on to win two Group 1s later that season and his young brother has all the potential to be a similarly high-class operator.

While Charles Darwin was beaten on his debut in a maiden at the Curragh, he quickly put that right by putting up big performances to win a maiden at Navan and a winner's race at Naas. While the latter success may not be given much significance by some given that he was sent off at 1/141.07, he showed an awful lot on the clock that day and very enhanced his credentials.

A big, strong colt that strides fast for one with his physical stature, he looks to be a real sprinter that will be well suited by this test. Aidan O'Brien has had some very good horses beaten at this meeting as two-year-olds, but the hope is that Charles Darwin will have what it takes to get the job done.

Recommended Bet Back Charles Darwin SBK 5/4

The King George V Handicap (15:05) is always a fascinating contest to delve into with so many unexposed contenders, many of which are stepping up to a mile-and-a-half for the first time. Aidan O'Brien looks to have a strong hand, but it is his second string Light As Air that makes the most appeal to me.

The son of Wootton Bassett remains a maiden after four starts, but he has shaped with substantial promise in both his starts in handicaps this year. He ran particularly well when a never-nearer second in a very strong handicap at Leopardstown in March that has worked out exceptionally well. He again ran well on his next start at Navan, coming from further back than ideal on his way to finishing a close third.

This longer trip very much promises to suit and first-time cheekpieces should help him establish a more prominent position. He is very much open to further improvement and a big run should be forthcoming from him.

Recommended Bet Back Light As Air SBK 9/1

The other race of interest on the day is the Gold Cup (16:20). The race is very much feeling the absence of Kyprios in terms of quality and with eight runners in at the minute, playing the race place only on the Betfair Exchange might be a reasonable course of action.

The pace promises to be sound and with plenty of these having their stamina to prove over this trip, it might not be a bad idea to support the Andrew Balding-trained Coltrane to roll back the years and run well at a big price.

The eight-year-old has run eight times at Ascot, winning three times and finishing in the frame three times. While his two runs this year have been below his best, he improved from first start to second and might well be running into form. He finished a very good second in this race in 2023 and stamina is in no doubt. Supporting him in the place market might well yield a return.

Recommended Bet Back Coltrane to finish in the top four SBK 5/2

