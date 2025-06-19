Royal Ascot Thursday Tips: Back French stayer to dazzle in 45/1 day three treble
Alan Dudman previews Thursday at Royal Ascot with tips in the Norfolk Stakes, the Ascot Gold Cup and the Hampton Court Stakes...
-
O'Brien juvenile timefigure impressive from last time
-
French raider high on the punting list for the Ascot Gold Cup
-
Alan Dudman has 40/141.00 and 45/146.00 multiples on the Sportsbook for Thursday
-
Timeform Superboost
The first race of the day on Thursday at Royal Ascot is the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes and Charles Darwin heads the market for trainer Aidan O'Brien.
A winner on his last two starts, the hot favourite looks to have plenty going for him in the opener, with his yard in flying form so far this week.
Racing... Only Bettor. Royal Ascot Day 3. Watch Now!
Royal Ascot - 14:30: Back Charles Darwin @ 5/42.25
Charles Darwin looks one of Aidan O'Brien's juvenile attacking aces and he hasn't put a foot wrong since getting turned over on his debut at a short price. The benefit of experience was plain to see when scoring in his second start before he produced an even better display on his third.
The Navan win in April highlighted him as a rookie marvel in dismantling a field by over five lengths by barely moving a muscle in soft conditions - out the front, made all.
He produced an exceptional timefigure on his most recent start at Naas at unattractive odds of 1/14 and it was the fourth furlong that was immense - clocking 10.51 in an overall time of 58 seconds.
It's been a while since O'Brien won the Norfolk - back in 2017 with Sioux Nation to be precise, but Charles Darwin looks a Group 1 horse and could be odds-on here.
Royal Ascot - 16:20: Back Candelari @ 10/34.33
The high roller Kyprios has opened the door for a new stayer and with the essential motor of the Ballydoyle stamina team gone, the Gold Cup at least is more of a betting race.
Who can step up?
Well, Candelari has the tools to take up the cudgels and announced himself in the playgrounds of the rich at Chantilly on his first two starts with two eight length victories.
I've revisited those two wins again on the replays from France and the first was astonishing on his debut. He was asleep in the stalls and missed the break by about 20 lengths and even had to navigate himself around an unseated jockey and flew home. He repeated the trick on his second start although he was altogether more alert from the stalls and in mid-division, angled wide in the straight to signal an exciting horse.
All the promises came together winning the Group 1 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier with a powerful staying display by over three lengths and on that, have no doubt at all about him staying another half a mile.
Thursday will be the quickest ground he has ever encountered, but his exploits so far put him well in the frame as he looks riotously talented.
Royal Ascot - 17:35: Back High Stock @ 15/44.75
Having backed High Stock as a tip in my multiples column in May at Chester, I couldn't quite believe how he didn't win having hit 1.42/5 in-running.
That was in the Dee Stakes and was the meeting which proved to be a testimonial few days for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien in winning everything; High Stock was simply outstayed by Mount Kilimanjaro under an inspired Moore.
High Stock travelled like a better horse on the inside, though, and all the more to his credit after fluffing the start from the stalls, but he's already posted a rating of 107 now and looks best sticking to 1m2f despite his pace.
He oozed class on his debut in the Wood Ditton on good ground floating up the inside and on the clock was strong in the finish.
He potentially could have been on the Derby radar, and some quotes from Andrew Balding were interesting. He said: "High Stock always looked like being a highly promising horse at home.
"He travelled well before going on to win the Wood Ditton, but we felt after the race going up in trip beyond a mile would help him. We just felt he could go to Chester and learn more there than he would having two runs elsewhere, so that is the reason we are heading to the Dee Stakes."
More experience and quick ground for Thursday should see him travel well again.
Now read more tips and previews here for Royal Ascot!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
