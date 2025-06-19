Today's Royal Ascot Tips: Sam Turner's quintet of best bets up to 30/1

Beckett set to hit the high notes at Ascot again

Just William the answer to tricky Gold Cup puzzle

All aboard the Dods Express in the finale

Timeform Superboost

The first race of the day on Thursday at Royal Ascot is the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes and Charles Darwin heads the market for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

A winner on his last two starts, the hot favourite looks to have plenty going for him in the opener, with his yard in flying form so far this week.

The good news is that Betfair have super-boosted his price to win the race from 8/111.73 to 1/12.00. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Please Note. This superboost is promoted by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Charles Darwin to win the 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Royal Ascot Day 3. Watch Now!

With two victories in the last four runnings of this race, Ralph Beckett clearly has an eye on this prize again with Sing Us A Song.

Still entered in the Irish Derby, the Camelot colt was highly impressive on his comeback at Sandown, lengthening remorselessly under Hector Crouch to score well at a time where his yard were struggling for first time out winners.

A number of the selection's rivals arrived to challenge him in the straight that day, but he galloped all the way to the line to beat the likes of Gunship, Many Men and Circus Of Rome, all of whom have subsequently won to endorse the form.

With winners in the past decade scoring from stalls 16, 17, 18, 20, 21 and 22 a wide draw is certainly no barrier to success so Sing Us A Song is fancied to go close.

Recommended Bet Back Sing Us A Song, Each-Way, 5 Places, in 15:05 Royal Ascot SBK 15/2

With the form of the London Gold Cup starting to work out, it would be remiss not to also have a little each-way on Lightening Mann from stall 19.

Another horse which should relish the step up to 12 furlongs here, the gelding operation undergone by the son of Kameko during the winter looks as though it has paid dividends judged on his fine run behind the talented Saddadd at the Berkshire venue.

With the sixth and seventh home from Newbury scoring since, Jack Channon's durable three-year-old is of interest with five places on offer.

Recommended Bet Back Lightening Mann, Each-Way, 5 Places, in 15:05 Royal Ascot SBK 11/1

I never envisaged I'd type the words suggesting Sweet William as an each-way bet for a Gold Cup, but here we are!

The six-year-old is often the subject of ridicule - perhaps unfairly given he has seven screws in one of his legs - for his relatively modest conversion rate and quirky nature, however he has yet to finish out of the first three in 16 career starts and boasts Ascot form figures of 23332.

Needless to say, he is loved and revered by connections having acrued nearly three quarters of a million in prize money - not bad for a horse whose temperament and attitude is often questioned.

Admittedly, his critics aren't totally without merit in that the Sea The Stars gelding needs a bespoke set up to shine, ie; a late pace collapse.

However, even when that doesn't materialise, Sweet William often picks up the pieces as he did when second to Kyprios in the Long Distance Cup here last autumn, while he was also only beaten six lengths by the same rival in this event 12 months ago.

He could prove to be the ideal vehicle for the place only punter or backers looking for an each-double horse while, with no Kyprios in the field, the jack may just come up, stranger things have happened!

Recommended Bet Back Sweet William, Each-Way, in 16:20 Royal Ascot SBK 13/2

The case for English Oak to repeat last year's wide margined success in this event is pretty rudimentary.

Just a pound higher than when bolting up by three lengths from Billyjoh 12 months ago, the son of Wootton Bassett has been afforded rare leniency by the assessor for some subdued showings this term.

Given connections centre their summer around Royal Ascot is goes without saying this has been the long-term target and the headgear is added to sharpen up the five-year-old who is clearly the one to beat if in the same form as last year.

Of course, everyone else, including the layers, have joined the dots too so the gelding is reluctantly overlooked with the talented, if mecurial, Gleneagle Bay offered as an alternative.

Sourced and bought for a substantial sum by Amo Racing since his fine effort in the Victoria Cup over course and distance last month, Stephen Thorne's five-year-old was perhaps a shade unfortunate not to win that day as he was left isolated towards the stands' side without anything to race against late on.

Hopefully, that won't be the case here with 28 rivals in opposition and the selection, who usually travels strongly in this races, should really enjoy the rigours of this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Gleneagle Bay, Each-Way, 6 Places, in 18:10 Royal Ascot SBK 13/2

Supporting a seven-year-old like Northern Express to win a race he has run in twice previously and been beaten on both occasions may seem a little foolish, but stick with me.

Drill down into his form and the Durham raider makes plenty of appeal at the prices available, especially with six places on offer.

The selection was fifth last year, beaten six lengths, and his four course and distance starts with man of the moment Paul Mulrennan on board have yielded last year's commendable 5th, a 3rd of 29 (beaten a length and a quarter), 4th of 25 (beaten a length) and victory over 17 rivals in last summer's International.

It is fair to say his efforts this season have flown under the radar somewhat, but he was too keen over the mile in the cheekpieces at York last time albeit he kept on well enough in the straight to finish within four lengths of the progressive Old Cock while his stable, which has been in the doldrums for most of the campaign, sprung to life with a double on Tuesday.

Yes, there may be more unexposed or even better handicapped horses in this field, but at [30-1] we are winning money if Northern Express finishes in the first half dozen which seems a fair bet to me, while his rating is also lower than last year.

Recommended Bet Back Northern Express, Each-Way, in 18:10 Royal Ascot SBK 30/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.