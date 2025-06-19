Royal Ascot Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday from odds of 10/1 to 40/1

Katie Midwinter has eight selections on the third day of Royal Ascot

Ballydoyle outsider could spring a surprise at a big price

Joseph O'Brien-trained colt makes appeal

Likeable handicapper can outrun his odds in the finale

Mehmas colt First Legion impressed on debut at York to beat a field which included promising juveniles Jan Steen, Wise Approach and Tadej, before finishing a creditable second to Anthelia in the Listed National Stakes at Sandown last month.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt flashed plenty of speed to finish strongly that day, taking a step forward from his previous effort and proving himself at Stakes level. If the 500,000gns breeze-up can show further progression on his third start, he could pose a threat in this competitive contest, making each-way appeal at odds of 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back First Legion E/W in 14:30 at Royal Ascot SBK 10/1

Another juvenile that warrants consideration in the opening contest on day three is Adrian Keatley-trained Star Material.

A son of Starman, the €100,000 purchase couldn't make an impression when well beaten on his Musselburgh debut, but improved plenty to finish a half-a-length second to Argentine Tango in his following start at Pontefract, with little to split the pair at the line. Argentine Tango had previously finished a close second to subsequent Group Three-placed Ali Shuffle, and went on to chase home highly regarded juvenile Venetian Sun, who is among the market principles for the Albany Stakes on Friday.

There is enough substance to that form to suggest Star Material could be worth a second glance at huge odds, and he was able to shed his maiden tag in comfortable fashion when last seen at Ripon, beating £350,000 breeze-up Fortification.

From a speedy family, Star Material is related to the likes of Alexander Alliance and Ruby Rocket, both of whom were able to record Listed success as juveniles over the sprinting trips, and his dam Marriage Material's full brother is Windsor Castle Stakes winner Ardad, who also won the Flying Childers Stakes during his debut campaign.

Recommended Bet Back Star Material E/W in 14:30 at Royal Ascot SBK 30/1

Aidan O'Brien seeks a third successive win in the race having saddled Warm Heart and Port Fairy to recent victories in this contest, and is strongly represented by three fillies in this year's renewal. Equipped with first-time blinkers which could spark some improvement, the well bred Island Hopping makes the most appeal at generous odds, capable of performing better than her price suggests under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Although she isn't the choice of Ryan Moore, the daughter of Wootton Bassett, who caught the eye in the paddock ahead of her debut at Newmarket last term, has the scope for further improvement and could benefit from this step up to a mile-and-a-half. Island Hopping is out of Heaven Of Heavens, a sister to top class mares in multiple Group One winners Magical and Rhododendron, making her a relative of brilliant performer Auguste Rodin, too.

Whilst she's yet to fire at Stakes level, the Ballydoyle representative has gained some valuable experience including when only beaten a length-and-three-quarters by stablemate Whirl, narrowly beaten in the Oaks since, in the Staffordstown Stud Stakes.

It's too early to give up on Island Hopping and she could prove worth keeping the faith in at a price of 20/121.00.

Recommended Bet Back Island Hopping E/W in 15:40 at Royal Ascot SBK 20/1

Wootton Bassett colt Serengeti holds strong claims in this competitive handicap for a formidable Coolmore team, trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore.

On debut at the Curragh last autumn, the colt was a real eye-catcher when a two-length sixth to stablemate Expanded when arguably the horse to take out the maiden having been hampered at a crucial stage of the race and unable to get into a position to pose a serious threat. He then finished third to another Ballydoyle resident in Twain at Leopardstown, before beating First Wave to claim his first career success at Dundalk.

This season, his form has left a lot to be desired but he did contribute to the quick pace set which allowed Henri Matisse to sweep late in the French 2000 Guineas when last seen, before understandably weakening late on, and drops significantly in grade here.

Whilst this is a tough task on his second start in handicap company, having failed to make an impression in softer conditions at Naas on his reappearance in March, Serengeti, who fetched €800,000 as a yearling, likely has more to give and could feature from a potentially lenient rating of 94 in this mile contest.

Recommended Bet Back Serengeti E/W in 17:00 at Royal Ascot SBK 10/1

Joseph O'Brien-trained Tribal Nation appears on a workable mark of 92 following a number of promising efforts in Ireland, including a maiden victory over Mississippi River at Galway last autumn. Whilst that success was in contrasting ground conditions on a heavy surface, the son of Wootton Bassett has shown form on quicker ground, too, and his dam Indian Blessing was once narrowly beaten at Group Two level on firm ground, which is a positive.

This season, Tribal Nation made his reappearance in tough company in a Leopardstown Group Three, finishing fifth to subsequent French 2000 Guineas winner Henri Matisse, with now 111-rated Comanche Brave in second, Arizona Blaze, a Group Three winner on his next start, now rated 110, in third, and Hazdann, who previously beat 112-rated Group Two winner Green Impact, in fourth.

The 155,000gns yearling purchase was unable to quicken as effectively as the front four that day, but was far from disgraced and appeared a horse worth keeping on side in calmer waters. When last seen, he ran on well from the rear of the field to finish third behind Shiota, giving 11lb away to the eventual winner who has gone on to frank the form and achieve a rating of 93.

Considering the form of that race as well as his penultimate appearance, Tribal Nation makes plenty of each-way appeal on his current rating, capable of putting in a competitive effort under Dylan Browne McMonagle, still unexposed in handicap company.

Recommended Bet Back Tribal Nation E/W in 17:00 at Royal Ascot SBK 22/1

Ribchester colt Great David could be capable of showing further improvement following a third-placed effort in the Dee Stakes, in his first black-type assignment. He defied odds of 25/126.00 that day to put in a competitive effort and, although he has lengths to find with High Stock on that form, he didn't enjoy the best of trips around the Roodee from a wide draw, and made much of the running, therefore his performance can be upgraded.

Having shown promise as a juvenile in maiden company, before landing a first career success at Brighton in the autumn, Great David has shown steady progression in six starts to date and is still on an upward trajectory. James Doyle, who partnered him to victory on his penultimate start, returns in the saddle, bidding to make it four from four aboard James Tate-trained runners this year, and odds of 40/141.00 appear generous for a horse who remains somewhat unexposed.

Recommended Bet Back Great David E/W in 17:35 at Royal Ascot SBK 40/1

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, No Retreat makes only his second start for George Scott having been seen to great effect at Abu Dhabi and in Meydan over the winter for Fawzi Abdulla Nass following a switch from the Roger Varian yard. He recorded form figures of 322 in maiden and novice company for his first trainer, performing consistently well before being sent handicapping.

On handicap debut in Meydan, the son of Siyouni was beaten only by the equally consistent Folk Festival, who had also inflicted defeat upon him in his first start overseas, but went on to shed his maiden tag in a 16-runner contest, dropped to 7f for the first time.

From the rear of the field, No Retreat was able to swoop late on, finishing strongly whilst flashing plenty of speed. He appeared to have a bit in hand that day, still relatively unexposed in handicap company, and there could be plenty of further improvement to come from the lightly-raced gelding.

In his subsequent start, he was narrowly denied by Silver Sword, who had been knocking on the door in previous runs, including when an excellent fourth to now 106-rated Arabian Light, although he has since been unable to frank that form. It remains a good level of form and No Retreat was able to reverse form with his familiar rival Folk Festival, who finished in third.

When last seen at Haydock, No Retreat was making his first start for his new yard and his first run following a gelding operation from a mark of 97, which remains unchanged. He finished third that day, making headway up the rail and looking as though he was coming to win, before failing to see out the race as strongly as a couple of his rivals over the mile.

The drop back to 7f should see him to best effect once again, and he is another closer who will likely be finishing strongly in the final furlong. With some luck, No Retreat should be capable of a big performance and is one to note at a price of 18/119.00. No Retreat, no surrender.

Recommended Bet Back No Retreat E/W in 18:10 at Royal Ascot SBK 18/1

Now 1lb below his last winning mark in Britain, likeable six-year-old Spangled Mac is a name to note in this competitive handicap. The George Boughey-trained gelding is on a workable mark from which he can put in a bold effort if on a going day, returning to action following wind surgery and a 74-day break.

Over the winter, the son of Starspangledbanner enjoyed warmer climes in Bahrain, putting in a number of creditable efforts, with his highlight coming when successful in January over 6f. He stayed on well to beat Rocket Rodney, who finished a good seventh in the Wokingham last year from a rating of 100, from level weights, whilst giving 3lb to subsequent winner Roman Dragon, now rated 98, in third.

Spangled Mac couldn't claim another success during his time in Bahrain, but did run on well to finish a two-length fifth to now 102-rated Army Ethos in a conditions race when on level weights, and the return to this trip should suit in these quicker ground conditions.

Proven over this distance, a strongly run 6f up to 7f seems to suit Spangled Mac the most. He's a strong finisher, and if he is able to keep in touch early on, gaining a favourable position from which he can strike, the gelding can be highly effective. He has plenty of experience in big field handicaps in his favour, too, and is far from a forlorn hope at huge odds of 30/131.00.