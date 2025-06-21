Royal Ascot 2025 Day 5 Cheat Sheet: Best bets for every race on Saturday

Royal Ascot 2025 day 5 tips for every race

Get the best bets for Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and more

Royal Ascot Day 5 tips

"The Aidan O'Brien juveniles have carried all before them at this year's Royal Ascot meeting but it could be time for Charlie Appleby to come to the party as he unleashes the €2m Frankel colt Treanmor for his second start.

"The selection created a big impression when bolting up on his debut at Newmarket last month, recording impressive closing sectionals in a race that was hardly run at a break-neck pace.

"He had plenty in hand that day and looks sure to improve for the extra furlong he gets to work with here, too.

"Coolmore field the filly Moments Of Joy up against him, but she doesn't have the look of one of the stable's star juveniles and will need to step up on what she achieved when winning on debut if she's to lower Treanmor's colours."

"The Hardwicke Stakes is one of the final day feature events of Royal Ascot, but I'm not convinced this year's renewal is anything out of the ordinary.

"A fairly talented group of middle distance performers go to post and, admirable as some of them may be, the fact a seven-year-old in Rebel's Romance tops the market highlights the lack of depth.

"Recent hefty purchase Ghostwriter is yet to prove himself over a trip of this nature at this level, Sunway will need the blinkers to give him an injection of gears, while Al Aasy has never really excelled at the Berkshire venue.

"Of those at the top of the market, I could see Al Riffa running well in the first time blinkers, but I'm going to take a swing at Candleford who looks a pretty big price at anything in excess of 20/121.00.

"We haven't seen the selection since this race 12 months ago when he raced prominently throughout and led the field turning for home before giving way passing the furlong marker.

"That run took his Ascot figures to 2D134 and it's perhaps worth noting that the fast-ground loving seven-year-old has twice won following an absence of more than 200 days so this has clearly been a plan by connections to run him here fresh off the shelf.

"One final piece of the jigsaw is the formline with Goliath who was a couple of lengths ahead of Candleford in this race last year before going on to beat Rebel's Romance by upwards of five lengths in the King George the following month. One is 5/23.50, the other is 25/126.00."

"A brilliant winner of the Commonwealth Cup last year, Inisherin knowns what it takes to win a Group One at Royal Ascot, and although this is a tougher test now in open company, the Shamardal colt remains open to further improvement, having had only three runs since and making his second appearance following wind surgery.

"On reappearance in the Duke Of York Clipper Stakes, the Kevin Ryan-trained colt showed tenacity to beat Flora Of Bermuda, a filly that had previously finished a close third in the British Champions Sprint Stakes. He's entitled to take a step forward from his return to action after a 249-day break and could have more to give.

"Under William Buick, Inisherin makes the most appeal in this field. He's the joint-highest-rated and is the one to beat with proven form at this meeting."

"The Jersey Stakes is always a real puzzle to unravel and the one I've landed on is the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Comanche Brave.

"The son of Wootton Bassett is certainly bred for the job at hand, as his dam Ishvana won this very race in 2012. He has been progressing very well, splitting Henri Matisse and Arizona Blaze in a Group 3 at Leopardstown prior to shaping better than the bare result in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, suffering interference at a crucial stage.

"He appeals as having the right set of tools for this stiff seven furlongs and the fast ground will very much play to his strengths. While a higher draw than stall six would have been preferred, he remains the selection."

"Four-year-old Night Of Thunder colt More Thunder has been a revelation in the handicap sprinting ranks this season, winning twice in as many starts for his new yard having been previously campaigned over a mile-and-a-quarter by Sir Michael Stoute.

"Bidding for a hat-trick of wins, the progressive four-year-old must defy a career-high mark of 98, having risen 11lb since his reappearance victory at Newmarket, but should have further improvement to come, still unexposed.

"An exciting type, More Thunder is difficult to oppose and should be competitive from a high draw, which has proved advantageous this week."

"The Golden Gates Stakes Handicap over 1m2f is another with five places on the Sportsbook and Roger Varian's Sallaal encountered fast ground for the first time up in Scotland at Hamilton most recently and produced his best display to date.

"He clearly has inherited some of his sire Frankel's hot-head tendencies as he unseated his jockey twice before heading down to the start at Hamilton, but it mattered little and showed an excellent turn of foot off a slow early pace but relished the uphill climb.

"Indeed, the slow early pace saw them potter around which wouldn't have helped him with his antics before, but his final three sectionals were strongest and his final furlong was half a second quicker than the runner-up.

"He had tried Listed company previously at Newmarket but he might have been blunted on that occasion with softer ground and as a son of Varian's Nahrain who handed Varian his first ever Group 1 winner in 2011, has a pair of illustrious parents that should see him take higher order and looks a well treated horse off 97."

"Sober was mixing it with Tower Of London, Trawlerman and Giavellotto in Meydan last spring so rivals in the form of Wild Waves, Dallas Star and Samui are hardly going to strike fear into connections.

"However, the ground will probably be as quick as Sober has tackled in his career and he has the potential to be sent off an extremely short price if one or two other market leaders hit the mark at Ascot on a big betting day.

"With that in mind, I'll offer up Samui as the each-way alternative to the favourite as he finished off well in the Copper Horse Handicap earlier in the week and doesn't look to have an issue with the trip given his jumps profile.

"In a race lacking in depth, he ought to be on the scene again if Tuesday's exertions in the heat haven't taken their toll and Colin Keane can end a good week with another winner."