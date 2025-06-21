Today's Day 5 Royal Ascot Tips: Sam Turner's trio of bets up to 25/1

Side with Candle to light up Ascot

Take Jarraaf to secure Wokingham prize

Samui fancied to turn Copper into Gold in the finale

Gamble responsibly with Betfair during Royal Ascot 2025

Timeform Superboost

Moments Of Joy quickened well to win on debut for the all-conquering Aidan O'Brien stable, and today she is well fancied to win the Chesham Stakes (14;30) at Royal Ascot.

However, if you want the insurance of her finishing in the top two then you can back her at the super-boosted price of 2/13.00 (from 10/111.91). To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Moments Of Joy to Finish Top 2 in 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 2/1

The Hardwicke Stakes is one of the final day feature events of Royal Ascot, but I'm not convinced this year's renewal is anything out of the ordinary.

A fairly talented group of middle distance performers go to post and, admirable as some of them may be, the fact a seven-year-old in Rebel's Romance tops the market highlights the lack of depth.

Recent hefty purchase Ghostwriter is yet to prove himself over a trip of this nature at this level, Sunway will need the blinkers to give him an injection of gears, while Al Aasy has never really excelled at the Berkshire venue.

Of those at the top of the market, I could see Al Riffa running well in the first time blinkers, but I'm going to take a swing at Candleford who looks a pretty big price at anything in excess of 20/121.00.

We haven't seen the selection since this race 12 months ago when he raced prominently throughout and led the field turning for home before giving way passing the furlong marker.

That run took his Ascot figures to 2D134 and it's perhaps worth noting that the fast-ground loving seven-year-old has twice won following an absence of more than 200 days so this has clearly been a plan by connections to run him here fresh off the shelf.

One final piece of the jigsaw is the formline with Goliath who was a couple of lengths ahead of Candleford in this race last year before going on to beat Rebel's Romance by upwards of five lengths in the King George the following month. One is 5/23.50, the other is 25/126.00.

Recommended Bet Back Candleford, Each-Way, in 15:05 Royal Ascot SBK 25/1

More Thunder has been ante-post favourite for this contest since the markets first opened and, given we have seen one heavily backed handicap winner in these colours already this week, it would be no surprise if he was to repeat the trick.

My Cloud and Never So Brave have already turned two of the season's most fiercely competitive handicaps on their head and, with More Thunder handed a high draw, the layers could well be running for cover on a busy Saturday.

However, Jarraaf also has the profile of a highly progressive sprinter and I expect him to be a good deal sharper for his recent comeback at Salisbury where he hit a flat spot before keeping on late.

That outing should have brought him on physically and mentally and, with track figures of 112, you don't have to be a psychic to read trainer Owen Burrow's mind with regard to a mid-summer target.

While his draw in 12 might not appear as advantageous as the market leader, he is situated right next to trail-blazing course record holder Get It so should enjoy a good tow into the race.

I will probably throw a few bob on Get It as well as he showed in last year's Stewards' Cup that he can be a difficult horse to pass when in the mood and there was further evidence of that determination here last time.

Recommended Bet Back Jarraaf, Each-Way, 6 Places, in 17:00 Royal Ascot SBK 7/1

Given that Ryan Moore was jocked up to ride Sober at the five-day stage for a trainer that rarely declares jockey bookings until the last possible minute, it's probably safe to say this race has been the plan for Sober for a good while.

A multiple scorer when trained in France by Andre Fabre, his connections have already enjoyed a great week courtesy of Docklands and will rightly fancy their chances of bookending the meeting in style by landing the bumper.

Sober was mixing it with Tower Of London, Trawlerman and Giavellotto in Meydan last spring so rivals in the form of Wild Waves, Dallas Star and Samui are hardly going to strike fear into connections.

However, the ground will probably be as quick as Sober has tackled in his career and he has the potential to be sent off an extremely short price if one or two other market leaders hit the mark at Ascot on a big betting day.

With that in mind, I'll offer up Samui as the each-way alternative to the favourite as he finished off well in the Copper Horse Handicap earlier in the week and doesn't look to have an issue with the trip given his jumps profile.

In a race lacking in depth, he ought to be on the scene again if Tuesday's exertions in the heat haven't taken their toll and Colin Keane can end a good week with another winner.

Recommended Bet Back Samui, Each-Way, in 18:10 Royal Ascot SBK 11/2

