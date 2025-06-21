Royal Ascot Saturday Tips: Rely on Burrows and Varian for big price 330/1 EW treble

Remmooz can handle up in class for Jersey Stakes

Ascot record for Jaarraaf makes him the bet in the Wokingham

Alan Dudman has three tips for the final day of Royal Ascot in a treble

Gamble responsibly with Betfair during Royal Ascot 2025

Timeform Superboost

Moments Of Joy quickened well to win on debut for the all-conquering Aidan O'Brien stable, and today she is well fancied to win the Chesham Stakes (14;30) at Royal Ascot.

However, if you want the insurance of her finishing in the top two then you can back her at the super-boosted price of 2/13.00 (from 10/111.91). To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Moments Of Joy to Finish Top 2 in 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 2/1

Racing... Only Bettor Day 5 Royal Ascot Preview.

Remmooz is one of a host of unexposed three-year-olds unsurprisingly with a Timeform 'p' going into Saturday's Jersey Stakes and is looking to preserve his perfect two-from-two record up in class.

He looks capable for sure, winning on debut at Doncaster on quick ground he looked even better on his second run back at Town Moor under a penalty in a race he absolutely breezed through to win by three lengths.

As a son of Blue Point he has some of that speed and it was a terrific effort last time considering he was drawn so wide, but he got away well and Kevin Stott was clever in rounding the field to put him closer to the fast-finishing Wathnan horse on the rail, but he had far too much in hand and on the clock the run was a big improvement again.

Indeed, Timeform ratings had him down as improving 6lb, and Owen Burrows is a trainer whose team is often select for the big meetings but not short of quality.

Recommended Bet Back Remmooz in the 16:20 at Royal Ascot E/W four places SBK 16/5

It's Burrows again and also the same yellow and black livery of Ahmed Al Maktoum which is a common theme running through Saturday's column and Jarraaf has to be high on the list as he has already shown a liking for Ascot.

He's back into a handicap after his comeback for the season at Salisbury last time in the Listed Cathedral Stakes, a run that was always his target for a return. While beaten, it was a small field and he looked short of match sharpness after eight months off as he was pushed along quite early in the race.

In three Ascot runs last term he won twice and finished second in October in the Group 3 Bengough Stakes behind Apollo One in testing ground and while a very creditable run, his best came on faster ground winning twice in beaten Ascot regular Fresh and Venture Capital on Shergar Cup Day.

He did hold an entry in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee, but he should have a big handicap in him at some point even from a mark of 105 and with five places for the Wokingham he looks a fair enough price.

Recommended Bet Back Jarraaf in the 17:00 at Royal Ascot E/W five places SBK 15/2

The Golden Gates Stakes Handicap over 1m2f is another with five places on the Sportsbook and Roger Varian's Sallaal encountered fast ground for the first time up in Scotland at Hamilton most recently and produced his best display to date.

He clearly has inherited some of his sire Frankel's hot-head tendencies as he unseated his jockey twice before heading down to the start at Hamilton, but it mattered little and showed an excellent turn of foot off a slow early pace but relished the uphill climb.

Indeed, the slow early pace saw them potter around which wouldn't have helped him with his antics before, but his final three sectionals were strongest and his final furlong was half a second quicker than the runner-up.

He had tried Listed company previously at Newmarket but he might have been blunted on that occasion with softer ground and as a son of Varian's Nahrain who handed Varian his first ever Group 1 winner in 2011, has a pair of illustrious parents that should see him take higher order and looks a well treated horse off 97.

Recommended Bet Back Sallaal in the 17:35 at Royal Ascot E/W five places SBK 8/1

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's three Royal Ascot tips in an E/W treble in one click SBK 330/1

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75

Opera Ballo 2.54

Sunlit Uplands 6.0

Glory Hyde 5.7

Winning May doubles

30th May 34/1 Sunlit Uplands and Glory Hyde

June winners at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

Winning doubles in June

17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad