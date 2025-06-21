Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Mark Milligan's three to back from 6/4 to 15/2

Appleby to strike in the first

Timeform Superboost

Moments Of Joy quickened well to win on debut for the all-conquering Aidan O'Brien stable, and today she is well fancied to win the Chesham Stakes (14;30) at Royal Ascot.

However, if you want the insurance of her finishing in the top two then you can back her at the super-boosted price of 2/13.00 (from 10/111.91). To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Moments Of Joy to Finish Top 2 in 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 2/1

The Aidan O'Brien juveniles have carried all before them at this year's Royal Ascot meeting but it could be time for Charlie Appleby to come to the party as he unleashes the €2m Frankel colt Treanmor for his second start.

The selection created a big impression when bolting up on his debut at Newmarket last month, recording impressive closing sectionals in a race that was hardly run at a break-neck pace.

He had plenty in hand that day and looks sure to improve for the extra furlong he gets to work with here, too.

Coolmore field the filly Moments Of Joy up against him, but she doesn't have the look of one of the stable's star juveniles and will need to step up on what she achieved when winning on debut if she's to lower Treanmor's colours.

Recommended Bet Back Back Treanmor to Win 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 6/4

There doesn't seem to be a really outstanding sprinter in Europe currently but there is one in Hong Kong in the shape of the beast that is Ka Ying Rising, who is the best in the world by a long chalk.

What does that have to do with that race I hear you ask?

Well, the Japanese raider Satono Reve was sent on mission impossible to Sha Tin last time in an attempt to down Ka Ying Rising and, while he wasn't up to that task, he ran an admirable race in finishing second to the world's top sprinter.

He'd also got relatively close to that one on his previous visit to Hong Kong when beaten less than a length into third in December.

This is a representative field for the Jubilee, but not an outstanding one by any means, and if Ka Ying Rising was running here he'd be a short price.

That makes Satono Reve a really attractive proposition at his current odds of 4/1, and he should be favourite in my book with the 'Magic Man' Joao Moreiro over for the ride.

Recommended Bet Back Satono Reve to Win 15:40 Royal Ascot SBK 4/1

Saracen is still unexposed after just two starts and he could improve enough to take the Jersey Stakes for Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle.

The winner of a Curragh maiden on his debut in October, the son of Siyouni was pitched into the Greenham at Newbury in April on his only other start and acquitted himself well in third behind Jonquil and Rashabar

The winner did that form no harm at all when finishing second in the French Guineas next time, while the runner-up has since gone on to fourth-place finishes in both the Irish Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes earlier this week.

That form looks rock solid considering this only a Group 3 contest and there should be plenty more to come from Saracen, who cost a few quid as a yearling and looks the type who'll be winning good races sooner rather than later.