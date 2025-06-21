Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday

French raider fancied to find Topgear in QEII Jubilee Stakes

Moments Of Joy quickened well to win on debut for the all-conquering Aidan O'Brien stable, and today she is well fancied to win the Chesham Stakes (14;30) at Royal Ascot.

This is it. The fifth and final day of Royal Ascot. It really is one of the great marathons of world racing and with the weather having been so uncomfortably warm this week, that has been accentuated. Hopefully it has been kind to you so far, but either way, a strong finish is what we'll be aiming for, so here we go.

The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (15:40) is always one of the highlights of the week as it usually brings together a highly-international field of sprinters. Satono Reve brings world-class form to the table from Japan courtesy of his tussles with the best sprinter in the world Ka Ying Rising, but whether he can produce that form at what isn't the strongest time of the year for Japanese raiders overseas remains to be seen.

My preference is for another international raider in the shape of the Christopher Head-trained Topgear. The son of Wootton Bassett has come the long road to get here having spent much of his career running over longer trips, but his current trainer has made hay with him since dropping in trip.

He bolted up in the Challenge Stakes at Newmarket in October, suggesting that he might well be a Group 1 winner in waiting. He again impressed when making a winning return in a Group 3 at Longchamp, making most of the running and always being in control. Dropping back to this shorter trip at this highest of levels is a tough ask, but he has the ability to do it and he makes appeal at his price.

Recommended Bet Back Topgear, Each-Way, 4 Places, in 15:40 Royal Ascot SBK 15/2

The Jersey Stakes (16:20) is always a real puzzle to unravel and the one I've landed on is the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Comanche Brave.

The son of Wootton Bassett is certainly bred for the job at hand, as his dam Ishvana won this very race in 2012. He has been progressing very well, splitting Henri Matisse and Arizona Blaze in a Group 3 at Leopardstown prior to shaping better than the bare result in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, suffering interference at a crucial stage.

He appeals as having the right set of tools for this stiff seven furlongs and the fast ground will very much play to his strengths. While a higher draw than stall six would have been preferred, he remains the selection.

Recommended Bet Back Comanche Brave to Win 16:20 Royal Ascot SBK 4/1

The final race of interest of the week is the Golden Gates Stakes (17:35). The one I've had in mind for this race for some time is the Joseph O'Brien-trained Glen To Glen and while it was a sweat to see if he would get a run, he made it in as the very last horse in.

The son of Dawn Approach progressed well when trained by Jim Bolger earlier this season, winning a six-furlong maiden at the Curragh prior to shaping very well indeed in a strong handicap over a mile-and-a-quarter at Leopardstown last time. Given a very positive ride, he was sent clear over three furlongs out and was only run down very late. The form has worked out exceptionally well since then and he might well have won on the day under a less aggressive ride, so he makes plenty of appeal solely on form off a 2lb higher mark.

Switched to Joseph O'Brien soon after that run, there must be a good chance that there will be more improvement pulled from the trainer switch given that Jim Bolger has had a very quiet season so far (2 winners from 62 runners). At the time of writing Joseph O'Brien's horses have been running very well all week at Royal Ascot and this could be the one to give them the breakthrough if it hasn't happened by then.

Recommended Bet Back Glen To Glen, Each-Way, 5 Places, in 17:35 Royal Ascot SBK 8/1

