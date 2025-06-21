Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 22/1 Royal Ascot picks

Katie Midwinter has selections from across the cards on Saturday

Progressive sprinter could defy career-high mark

Brian is one to note in the Jersey Stakes

Recommended Bet Back Moments Of Joy to Finish Top 2 in 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 2/1

A brilliant winner of the Commonwealth Cup last year, Inisherin knowns what it takes to win a Group One at Royal Ascot, and although this is a tougher test now in open company, the Shamardal colt remains open to further improvement, having had only three runs since and making his second appearance following wind surgery.

On reappearance in the Duke Of York Clipper Stakes, the Kevin Ryan-trained colt showed tenacity to beat Flora Of Bermuda, a filly that had previously finished a close third in the British Champions Sprint Stakes. He's entitled to take a step forward from his return to action after a 249-day break and could have more to give.

Under William Buick, Inisherin makes the most appeal in this field. He's the joint-highest-rated and is the one to beat with proven form at this meeting.

Recommended Bet Back Inisherin in 15:40 at Royal Ascot SBK 4/1

Likeable Shaman colt Brian finished third in the Chesham Stakes last year when trained by Sylvester Kirk, having previously shown with talented juveniles such as Lady With The Lamp and Cool Hoof Luke, before going on to record two successes during his debut campaign, including in a valuable contest at Newmarket.

Towards the end of the season, Brian finished third at Group Three level when unlucky not to win, finishing strongly when beaten only three-quarters-of-a-length by Symbol Of Strength, without having the most favourable of trips around Kempton that day.

This term, Brian has made only one appearance so far for his new yard, now trained by Stan Moore, when fourth over 6f here, sticking to the task well when out on a wing, ultimately beaten two-lengths by the talented Big Mojo, who was rated 9lb higher. It was a promising start to the season for the colt who was partnered by Billy Loughnane for the first time, with the jockey now retaining the ride, and he is far from a forlorn hope despite being available at generous odds.

Brian has proven he possesses plenty of ability and has been able to outrun his odds in the past. He shouldn't be underestimated and can put in another creditable effort in tough company, having already proven his ability to compete at Group Three level.

Recommended Bet Back Brian E/W in 16:20 at Royal Ascot SBK 22/1

Four-year-old Night Of Thunder colt More Thunder has been a revelation in the handicap sprinting ranks this season, winning twice in as many starts for his new yard having been previously campaigned over a mile-and-a-quarter by Sir Michael Stoute.

Bidding for a hat-trick of wins, the progressive four-year-old must defy a career-high mark of 98, having risen 11lb since his reappearance victory at Newmarket, but should have further improvement to come, still unexposed.

An exciting type, More Thunder is difficult to oppose and should be competitive from a high draw, which has proved advantageous this week.

Recommended Bet Back More Thunder in 17:00 at Royal Ascot SBK 7/2

Golden Mind represents value at the prices, capable of making the frame under 5lb claimer Warren Fentiman from a rating of 98, his last winning mark. His previous success came over the 6f trip when equipped with a first-time tongue-tie at Kempton, springing a surprise at odds of 22/123.00 that day.

Although unable to add to that win since, he was only narrowly beaten at odds of 25/126.00 in his latest start at Epsom, and should be able to pose a threat if on a going day. The Richard Fahey-trained gelding possesses plenty of speed and once finished third in the Chesham Stakes here, as well as finishing a length-and-three-quarters behind Haatem at Group Two level as a juvenile.

He has amassed valuable experience during his career to date and has shown enough form to suggest he is a horse worth keeping on side at generous odds.

Recommended Bet Back Golden Mind E/W in 17:00 at Royal Ascot SBK 22/1

Sporting first-time cheekpieces, Irish-raider Saratoga Special is one to note for Jessica Harrington in this 5f Listed contest.

The daughter of Mehmas has some strong form to her name with the likes of subsequent Listed winners Powerful Nation, Lady With The Lamp and Town And Country, and should be able to hold her own in this company, despite appearing to have a tough task on ratings.

The three-year-old hasn't been as reliable this term as she was as a juvenile, performing consistently well during her debut campaign, but she isn't one to underestimate considering some of the form she has shown.

Possessing plenty of ability on her day, Saratoga Special makes each-way appeal under Keithen Kennedy.

Recommended Bet Back Saratoga Special E/W in 17:55 at Ayr SBK 20/1

Having already enjoyed success at the meeting so far this week, the Andrew Balding yard could prove worth following on Saturday and their finale contender Wild Waves is one to note in the Queen Alexandra Stakes.

With the in-form Oisin Murphy back in the saddle, Wild Waves should put in a competitive effort in this contest, although he must prove his stamina credentials attempting a trip further than an extended mile-and-three-quarters for the first time. He has shaped as a thorough stayer and this extra distance could bring out further improvement from him.

Better than shown so far this season, the son of Crystal Ocean is yet to be fully exposed in handicaps over the staying trips and has the scope for further improvement. He's a half-brother to a 1m7f winner Gran Geste, has stamina in the pedigree, and could finish the meeting on a high for his yard.

Recommended Bet Back Wild Waves in 18:10 at Royal Ascot SBK 4/1

Course-and-distance winner Eagle Day is now 2lb below his last winning mark and could return to form following a disappointing effort at York when last seen. The five-year-old won this race last year and makes the most appeal in this field as he bids for successive wins.

Although he hasn't been able to fire so far this season, he has shown form from a higher rating including when second at a higher level at Wolverhampton, and when beaten only a length-and-a-quarter by Apiarist at Chelmsford.

Trained by David Evans with Tom Eaves in the saddle, Eagle Day can win again at Haydock, proven in this race at the track.

Recommended Bet Back Eagle Day E/W in 19:45 at Haydock SBK 11/1

Hugo Palmer-trained Box To Box is now 6lb below his last winning mark, and should be able to pose a threat in this extended mile-and-a-quarter contest. He ran well for a long way over an extended mile-and-a-half from a wide draw, but was unable to sustain his challenge late on, eventually finishing fifth.

Dropped 2lb for his latest effort, the six-year-old is on a handy mark and should be in contention. He had been running well in Bahrain over the winter, against tough opposition including when behind the recent Kensington Palace Stakes second, the 100-rated Snellen, in receipt of 1lb from the filly that day, and in calmer waters here, he holds leading claims.