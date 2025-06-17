Royal Ascot 2025 Day 1 Cheat Sheet: Best bets for every race on Tuesday

Royal Ascot 2025 day 1 tips for every race

Last year's St James' Palace Stakes winner Rosallion made a more than satisfactory reappearance in the a high class Lockinge Stakes last month, and he's odds on at 2/51.40 to finish in the top three in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday, a position he's finished in all eight of his career starts.

Royal Ascot Day 1 tips

Where better to start than with the first race, the Queen Anne Stakes (14:30), and what a belter of a contest it is. The market is dominated by the form of the Lockinge Stakes, with the first four home reopposing. My preference amongst them is the Richard Hannon-trained Rosallion who I expect to improve notably from that run, but he is priced accordingly and I've decided to venture outside the Lockinge form in pursuit of bigger-priced alternatives.

The one I've landed on is the Aidan O'Brien-trained Diego Velazquez. The four-year-old tried a variety of trips last season, but it became clear as the campaign progressed that a mile was his best distance. He impressed in the Meld Stakes and the Solonaway at Leopardstown, faring so well that he was fancied for the Breeders' Cup Mile only to be ruled out by a slight setback before the race.

Set to be trained and campaigned as a miler this year, he had a false start to his season when being withdrawn from his intended return at Leopardstown in May and being unruly in the gates. While it isn't ideal that he comes here without a run, his trainer has had over a month to tighten the screws on him. He is a straightforward ride that enjoys sitting handy in his races and that might well be a big help in a race that could get messy for those that are held up.

Recommended Bet Back Diego Velazquez in the 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 12/1

An expensive breeze-up purchase, the bare form of the Ayr race that Underwriter won on debut is nothing to write home about, but the time was a good one for the level and it's worth noting that Archie Watson targeted a similar contest with Electrolyte on the way to his near miss in this last season.

Underwriter's owners Wathnan Racing also field Postmodern, who himself was an impressive debut winner and is the choice of retained jockey James Doyle. That doesn't concern me unduly as it can't have been a straightforward choice given the pair are with different trainers and having McDonald as a substitute is certainly no downgrade.

As mentioned earlier, this is an open affair, so let's take advantage of the Betfair Sportsbook's four places and back Underwriter each-way.

Recommended Bet Back Underwriter, Each-Way, 4 Places, in 15:05 SBK 10/1

Despite failing to make an impression in either of his two most recent starts, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint winner Starlust shouldn't be completely discounted in this 5f sprint having defied the odds in a top level contest against tough opposition in the past.

The Ralph Beckett-trained colt should improve for his return to action at Haydock when last seen, as in the past he has come on for the benefit of a run following a break, and put in a more competitive effort this time around, with conditions to suit.

The son of Zoustar is the joint-highest-rated runner in the field along with Regional and Asfoora, and although he must give away 3lb to the Australian mare towards the head of the market, he is a much bigger price in comparison with both of his aforementioned rivals, making each-way appeal at generous odds.

Possessing plenty of ability, the Group One winner excels over this 5f trip and can prove his credentials under Rossa Ryan in this excellent renewal of the King Charles III Stakes.

Recommended Bet Back Starlust, Each-Way, 4 Places in 15:40 SBK 11/1

The final Group 1 event on the Tuesday looks an absolute cracker with all the main protagonists heading to post.

It has taken me a lot of time to make my decision with this favourite but, in the end, I came down on the side of trying to get the Irish 2000 Guineas winner beaten at 8/111.73.

There is no doubting his ability and he is the right current favourite but whether he should be as short as 8/111.73 is the sticking point and the reason to try to find value elsewhere.

The likeable grey was an unlucky loser of the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket but made up for that at the Curragh when powering clear to rout a decent field by almost four lengths under Colin Keane.

The St James's Palace Stakes presents a much different test and I fear that, around the bend in a tactical affair, he could suffer similar issues to the ones he encountered in the 2000 Guineas.

Ruling Court being turning up, having skipped the Derby, swayed my decision to take on the favourite, as Ruling Court is perfectly suited to this test on quick ground.

Henri Matisse has done very little wrong this season, although he is not the easiest horse in the world to deal with, we are yet to find his ceiling.

Field Of Gold may go and win well on the day but at 8/11 there is enough strong opposition to try and get him beat.

Recommended Bet Lay Field Of Gold in the 16:20 Royal Ascot SBK 8/11

Ryan Moore and Willie Mullins can boast an excellent 32% strike rate when teaming up together at Ascot, and that rises to 35% at this meeting, and they can add to that record with Reaching High in the Ascot Stakes.

He has been the subject of an ante-post gamble since making an encouraging start for this yard over a mile and a half at Leopardstown last month.

Reaching High made history as the first Irish-trained runner of a reigning British monarch and showed plenty to work with on his first outing since leaving Sir Michael Stoute, finding only one who was ridden more prominently too strong, but only narrowly so, as he was in front a stride after the line.

He had some useful form last season, but that was a career-best effort, and the manner in which he stayed on in the closing stages suggests he's well worth a try at this trip.

His pedigree strongly suggests that, too, being out of Ascot Gold Cup winner Estimate, and he could make a mark of 94 look very lenient indeed now having his stamina stretched.

Recommended Bet Back Reaching High in the 17:00 Royal Ascot SBK 16/5

I've been something of an Enfjaar cheerleader throughout his career to date and I'm firmly of the opinion that Roger Varian's five-year-old can bridge the gap from handicaps to pattern races this year.

With that in mind, the Listed Wolferton Stakes looks a perfect stepping-stone back to Group company and, as with Archie Watson in the Coventry, this is a race the trainer likes to target.

Varian has sent out both Royal Champion and Mountain Angel to win this contest in the last five years and Enfjaar looks capable of adding to that tally.

The selection was most progressive in handicaps last season, winning at Chelmsford on his return before taking the John Smith's Cup at York. He shaped like the best horse when second at Goodwood on his next start too, just ending up a bit out of his ground in a race run at a steady enough tempo.

Enfjaar did enough when second at this level on his final start at Ayr to think he can make more progress this term, while he was wasn't given a hard time of things when fifth in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown on his seasonal return.

He looks to have been teed up specifically for this race and has his usual hood back on after it was discarded for that return run, while Jim Crowley won this race for Shadwell last year.

I'm confident Enfjaar can double up for that combination this time around.

Recommended Bet Back Enfjaar in the 17:35 Royal Ascot SBK 4/1

Joseph O'Brien has a bunch of solid chances throughout the first day, but the marginal pick of them might well be Aeronautic in the Copper Horse Stakes (18:10). Given that this is run over a staying trip for four years olds and older, it is unusual to have one with as unexposed as profile as Aeronautic has with him having had just five runs in his life.

The son of Gleneagles progressed nicely last season despite showing plenty of inexperience along the way, finishing his campaign with a solid fourth in a Listed race at Leopardstown. His comeback run over an inadequate mile-and-a-quarter at the Curragh will have blown away any cobwebs and this course and distance promises to suit him well. While a wider draw would be preferred, he is set to be ridden with patience and covered up, so it shouldn't be too much of an inconvenience. He looks a big price.