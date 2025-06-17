Today's Royal Ascot Tips: Sam Turner's quintet of best bets up to 25/1

Improving Gosden colt fancied to light up Ascot

Course specialist too big a price to resist in vintage Queen Anne

Regional and Affair primed to dethrone Aussie heroine

Royal Ascot 2025 begins with a bang courtesy of an enthralling renewal of the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes.

The traditional curtain raiser features a host of class milers with last year's English and Irish Guineas winners in Noble Speech and Rosallion locking horns with the Lockinge Stakes 1-2, Lead Artist and Dancing Gemini.

The quartet certainly form a powerful assemble and whatever beats them will surely have to produce a career best to win the first marquee race of the week.

Time may tell that such a lofty assignment is beyond Sardinian Warrior, but he is definitely worth a tilt at the prices to take down some high profile rivals in this event.

The selection was narrowly denied in Group 1 company in France on his latest start, but again displayed an admirable attitude as he rallied to finish within a length of Sosie (ante-post favourite for the Arc) in the Prix d'Ispahan last time.

He had previously landed a trial for this event at the end of April, proving his effectiveness at the track to gamely see off the challenge of the well-backed Docklands who was sent off at a well-backed 15/82.88 chance to beat the progressive Gosden-trained son of Saxon Warrior.

The speed figure earned by that win suggested Sardinian Warrior was a natural fit for this race and he looks worth playing each-way to announce his presence at this level with Christophe Soumillon retaining the ride.

Recommended Bet Back Sardinian Warrior, Each-Way, 3 Place, in 14:30 SBK 15/2

While Persica was doing this column a favour at Epsom, Docklands was suffering a luckless passage in the Diomed Stakes.

It proved to be a typical Epsom horror show for Harry Eustace's globetrotting five-year-old who was held hostage in a pocket at a crucial stage thanks to Ryan Moore's brilliance aboard the winner.

Only when it was too late did Docklands find necessary daylight, keeping on well in the closing stages to finish on the heels of the winner.

Although beaten, the effort advertised the well being of the selection who has recorded both of his premier career performances over course and distance, with his second in this race 12 months ago behind Charyn another admirable display.

His track statistics currently stand at an impressive 113222 and, with his stable among the winners of late, he is worth a speculative each-way punt at 20/121.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet Back Docklands, Each-Way, 3 Places, in 14:30 SBK 25/1

Trainer Archie Watson has plenty of recent history with the Coventry Stakes, winning the Group 2 event in 2022 with the wonderful Bradsell prior to saddling the runner-up in each of the last two renewals courtesy of Army Ethos (2023) and Electrolyte (2024).

The latter tackled this race following a debut win over six furlongs at Ayr and Watson employs the same methodology with Underwriter who himself made a sparkling start to his career on the west coast of Scotland.

Partnered by James Doyle, who admittedly prefers the claims of fellow Wathnan Racing juvenile Postmodern here, the £200,000 Goffs Breeze Up purchase beat a small field with any amount in hand in a surprisingly quick time.

While displaying the odd sign of experience, Underwriter quickened well when given the office, opening up impressively to register an authoritative success.

The excellent James McDonald takes over in the saddle and, although a multitude of these youngsters like Warsaw, Gstaad and Military Code have already displayed enough ability to win a race at this level, Underwriter appeals with four places on offer given his handler's record on the straight track.

Recommended Bet Back Underwriter, Each-Way, 4 Places, in 15:05 SBK 17/2

Just like 12 months ago, Asfoora stands in the way of Regional registering a second Group 1 victory with success in this race but there are reasons for believing Ed Bethell's speedster can turn the tables on his Australian adversary.

I felt the selection was left isolated by the draw 12 months ago with Asfoora enjoying the benefit of a nice tow into the race under Oisin Murphy, who wisely allowed his mount to join the more substantial far side group at a crucial stage, leaving Regional to race solo under Callum Rodriguez.

The seven-year-old did eventually drift right to join the main pack, keeping on well inside the distance but it was too little too late and he was held by a length at the line.

Hopefully, the presence of the exuberant Frost At Dawn in stall 15 will ensure Regional and Rodriguez enjoy some help with the heavy lifting and it's worth recalling the handicappers rated his effort in the Al Quoz at Meydan on World Cup night on a par with last year's honourable defeat in this event so he is clearly maintaining a high level.

Recommended Bet Back Regional, Each-Way, 4 Places, in 15:40 SBK 6/1

Although beaten in Group 2 company at Haydock last time, we may not have seen the ceiling of American Affair's ability just yet.

The void between high-class sprint handicap and Pattern company is bridged more often than sometimes imagined and the manner of the selection's two victories this season suggests he is well up to a try at this level.

A strongly-run five furlongs on a stiff track could prove ideal for Jim Goldie's five-year-old who was just being asked to make his challenge at Haydock in the Temple Stakes under Paul Mulrennan when the door was closed in his face.

With genuine early pace situated all around him, American Affair should enjoy a decent gallop to run at and his come-from-behind run style is often favoured at this venue.

Recommended Bet Back American Affair, Each-Way, 4 Places in 15:40 SBK 14/1

