Royal Ascot Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 35/1 Coventry Stakes pick

Last year's St James' Palace Stakes winner Rosallion made a more than satisfactory reappearance in the a high class Lockinge Stakes last month, and he's odds on at 2/51.40 to finish in the top three in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday, a position he's finished in all eight of his career starts.

The good news is that Betfair have super-boosted his price to finish in the top three for a ninth consecutive time to 1/12.00.

A great renewal of the Queen Anne Stakes is in the offing as some of the best milers take each other on in the opening race of this year's Royal Ascot meeting.

Rosallion, the joint-highest-rated in the field along with last year's 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech, makes the most appeal, likely to improve plenty for his return to action at Newbury, but there is little between the top rated pair, who finished third and fourth, respectively, on Lockinge Stakes form.

Richard Hannon-trained Rosallion was making his reappearance following a 333-day layoff, therefore is entitled to take a step forward having had the benefit of a run, and if he can replicate the level of form shown when claiming success here twelve months ago in the St. James's Palace Stakes, the Blue Point colt could prove tough to beat.

A Classic winner last season, Rosallion claimed success in the Irish 2000 Guineas having been beaten by Notable Speech in the Newmarket equivalent, with the ground perhaps slightly slower than ideal that day, but he went on to reverse the form in quicker conditions and should have conditions in his favour on this occasion.

Although Rosallion faces stiff opposition once again in this Group One contest, the talented colt, who bids for a second Royal Ascot success, can improve beyond his current rating and remains a hugely exciting prospect. The best may be yet to come from the three-time Group One winner, and he's difficult to oppose under Sean Levey.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion in 14:30 at Royal Ascot SBK 5/2

Mehmas colt Ballistic Missile made a successful start to his racing career in his sole outing to date when winning by half-a-length at York last month under Shane Foley, who is aboard once again.

On the Knavesmire, Ballistic Missile failed to get off to the quickest of starts, and did require a few reminders from his jockey. Once asked for an effort, he quickened effectively, flashing plenty of speed when appearing to win with plenty in hand. He showed some signs of greenness, too, and is entitled to show any amount of improvement on his first appearance.

The colt made a significant impression to beat a fast-finishing 220,000gns breeze-up in Utmost Respect, who holds Royal Ascot entries, and has a classy profile coming into the race for a yard that is currently recording a 19 percent strike-rate with their juveniles this year, and by a stallion with a 44 percent winners-to-runners success-rate with his two-year-olds.

Trained by Richard Hannon, the exciting colt, who fetched €260,000 as a Goffs Orby Book 1 yearling, is the first foal out of mile winner Taawfan, a daughter of Night Of Thunder and 1000 Guineas winner Ameerat, who was once a creditable fifth in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

In an open race which features a field of unexposed young juveniles, Ballistic Missile is one to note each-way at a price of 35/136.00, and could be able to spring a surprise.

Recommended Bet Back Ballistic Missile E/W in 15:05 at Royal Ascot SBK 35/1

Despite failing to make an impression in either of his two most recent starts, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint winner Starlust shouldn't be completely discounted in this 5f sprint having defied the odds in a top level contest against tough opposition in the past.

The Ralph Beckett-trained colt should improve for his return to action at Haydock when last seen, as in the past he has come on for the benefit of a run following a break, and put in a more competitive effort this time around, with conditions to suit.

The son of Zoustar is the joint-highest-rated runner in the field along with Regional and Asfoora, and although he must give away 3lb to the Australian mare towards the head of the market, he is a much bigger price in comparison with both of his aforementioned rivals, making each-way appeal at generous odds.

Possessing plenty of ability, the Group One winner excels over this 5f trip and can prove his credentials under Rossa Ryan in this excellent renewal of the King Charles III Stakes.

Recommended Bet Back Starlust E/W in 15:40 at Royal Ascot SBK 11/1

Well-bred five-year-old Saturn is unexposed over this marathon trip but has shaped as a promising stayer, recording two successes over a mile-and-three-quarters over the past year.

Trained by Jessica Harrington, the son of Galileo is out of classy mare Alpha Centauri, a multiple Group One winner who claimed Classic success in the Irish 1000 Guineas, and is related to the likes of Alpine Star and Discoveries, who also achieved victories at the highest level.

Last year, the improving grey beat Ethical Diamond and Tyson Fury on respective occasions, and also finished a length third to subsequent Royal Ascot winner Crystal Black. He appeared to improve plenty for a step up in trip, seemingly enjoying a stiffer test of stamina, and there could be further progression to come from him as he tries this distance for the first time.

A classy type, Saturn wasn't seen to best effect in his latest outing, but can prove better than shown on that occasion and remains on an upward trajectory, improving with age and as he matures. This is only his 11th career start and he makes each-way appeal at generous odds of 18/119.00, possessing enough ability to make the frame should he enjoy this new challenge.

Recommended Bet Back Saturn E/W in 17:00 at Royal Ascot SBK 18/1

Joseph O'Brien-trained Nurburgring has proven to be a useful dual-purpose horse in recent seasons, enjoying great success over obstacles when winning the Galway Hurdle last summer, whilst also performing with credit in competitive Flat handicaps, too, including when fourth in the Irish Cesarewitch.

Now only 3lb higher than when able to run well at Leopardstown and the Curragh in tough company last term, the five-year-old son of Zoffany makes each-way appeal at the weights under Irish champion jockey Colin Keane.

Although he wasn't at his best when last seen over a mile-and-a-quarter at the Curragh, that run over an inadequate trip should set him up perfectly for this assignment, now with the benefit of a recent run having previously been seen finishing fourth to Caldwell Potter at the Cheltenham Festival.

A likeable type, Nurburgring has plenty of class and talent, and he should put in a competitive effort on his return to Ascot.

Recommended Bet Back Nurburgring E/W in 17:00 at Royal Ascot SBK 11/1

Likeable four-year-old Haatem showed plenty of promise as a juvenile when competing in tough company against the likes of future Derby winner City Of Troy, and was able to record a Group Two success during his debut campaign before landing the Craven Stakes on his first start last term.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt then placed twice in Classic company, in both the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish equivalent at the Curragh when narrowly beaten by talented stablemate Rosallion.

The son of Phoenix Of Spain landed Group Three success in the Jersey Stakes at this meeting last year before spending 307-days off track, returning with a below par effort in the Sandown Mile before failing to give his true running in Listed company at Longchamp. He is better than shown so far this term, and the return to a sounder surface having had a couple of runs after an absence should allow him to put in a more competitive effort at this level.

This is his first try over a mile-and-a-quarter but he is out of a Cape Cross mare in Hard Walnut, and related to 1m2f Listed winner Yarastar, therefore it's possible he could be effective over this trip and he has seen out the mile well enough in the past to suggest it could be worth trying.

A Group One performer at his best, Haatem is the class of the field and should be more than capable of posing a threat at this level should he see out these extra two furlongs.

Recommended Bet Back Haatem in 17:35 at Royal Ascot SBK 6/1

Despite being priced as one of the outsiders of the field, course-and-distance winner Real Dream is no forlorn hope for Ian Williams in this mile-and-three-quarter handicap.

Although the son of Lope De Vega hasn't been seen to best effect over this trip in recent starts, he has proven his stamina credentials at this course in the past over this distance, and proved he still retains ability when third on his reappearance at Kempton when defying odds of 33/134.00 in March.

Lightly raced for a six-year-old, Real Dream makes only his 14th career start in this contest, been seen sparingly over the past couple of years, and could be able to put in a competitive performance from a rating of 101, having run with credit from a similar mark in the past. He is 10lb higher than his last winning mark here, but he won impressively that day and has proven his capabilities at a higher level since.

Real Dream could put in a big performance under David Probert as he has plenty of class on a going day and could be capable of showing further improvement.