Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for three Royal Ascot races including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Rosallion was beaten by Notable Speech on his reappearance in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last season, but he went on to win the Irish version next time, before winning the St James's Palace Stakes at this meeting 12 months ago.

He suffered a setback afterwards which kept him off the track for the remainder of last season, but he ran a race full of promise on his return when third to Lead Artist and Dancing Gemini in the Lockinge at Newbury last month, with Notable Speech back in fourth.

Rosallion - who has been Superboosted for a top three finish at Ascot, having never finished below that in his eight races so far - was fancied in the betting that day and it was a very encouraging return from 11 months off, plenty to like about the manner in which he travelled, but seemingly just lacking for fitness at the business end.

That should have blown away the cobwebs and he is a Horse In Focus who needs keeping on the right side moving forward, while he's also two from two at Ascot - he also has the Horses For Courses Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion in the 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 85/40

Ryan Moore and Willie Mullins can boast an excellent 32% strike rate when teaming up together at Ascot, and that rises to 35% at this meeting, and they can add to that record with Reaching High in the Ascot Stakes.

He has been the subject of an ante-post gamble since making an encouraging start for this yard over a mile and a half at Leopardstown last month.

Reaching High made history as the first Irish-trained runner of a reigning British monarch and showed plenty to work with on his first outing since leaving Sir Michael Stoute, finding only one who was ridden more prominently too strong, but only narrowly so, as he was in front a stride after the line.

He had some useful form last season, but that was a career-best effort, and the manner in which he stayed on in the closing stages suggests he's well worth a try at this trip.

His pedigree strongly suggests that, too, being out of Ascot Gold Cup winner Estimate, and he could make a mark of 94 look very lenient indeed now having his stamina stretched.

Recommended Bet Back Reaching High in the 17:00 Royal Ascot SBK 16/5

It looks another competitive renewal of the Copper Horse Stakes, but French Master very much stands out as a horse who will be graduating out of handicap company sooner rather than later.

He was progressive last season, winning a couple of minor events at Doncaster and Kempton, the latter one very impressive under a penalty, and he shaped very well on his return and handicap debut at Newmarket last month.

French Master was given too much to do in a race where the winner dictated the pace, and he was very much suited by the step up to this trip when going one place better a Goodwood last time. He was value for much more than the neck winning margin, going in snatches at points, but making rapid headway around five furlongs out before meeting some interference in the straight.

French Master confirmed himself a well-handicapped horse to win and the addition of first-time blinkers look welcome for him. He has since been purchased privately by the ever-growing Wathnan Racing and he can prove a 4lb rise for his Goodwood success a lenient one.

Recommended Bet Back French Master in the 18:10 Royal Ascot SBK 5/2

