Royal Ascot Day 1 Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at up to 10/1

Archie Watson can win another Coventry Stakes

Enfjaar is the best bet on Tuesday at Royal Ascot

Mullins handicapper looks well treated in the last

Gamble responsibly with Betfair during Royal Ascot 2025

Timeform Superboost

Last year's St James' Palace Stakes winner Rosallion made a more than satisfactory reappearance in the a high class Lockinge Stakes last month, and he's odds on at 2/51.40 to finish in the top three in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday, a position he's finished in all eight of his career starts.

The good news is that Betfair have super-boosted his price to finish in the top three for a ninth consecutive time to 1/12.00. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Please Note. This superboost is promoted by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by and of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion Top 3 Finish in 14:30 Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Royal Ascot Day 1. Watch Now!

The Coventry Stakes has a particularly open look to it this year, but Archie Watson has targeted the race well of late, winning it with Bradsell in 2022, while also going very close in both of the last two years with Army Ethos and Electrolyte.

That makes Underwriter particularly interesting, and he's also got the services of arguably the world's top jockey James McDonald in the saddle.

An expensive breeze-up purchase, the bare form of the Ayr race that Underwriter won on debut is nothing to write home about, but the time was a good one for the level and it's worth noting that Archie Watson targeted a similar contest with Electrolyte on the way to his near miss in this last season.

Underwriter's owners Wathnan Racing also field Postmodern, who himself was an impressive debut winner and is the choice of retained jockey James Doyle. That doesn't concern me unduly as it can't have been a straightforward choice given the pair are with different trainers and having McDonald as a substitute is certainly no downgrade.

As mentioned earlier, this is an open affair, so let's take advantage of the Betfair Sportsbook's four places and back Underwriter each-way.

Recommended Bet Back Underwriter E/W SBK 10/1

I've been something of an Enfjaar cheerleader throughout his career to date and I'm firmly of the opinion that Roger Varian's five-year-old can bridge the gap from handicaps to pattern races this year.

With that in mind, the Listed Wolferton Stakes looks a perfect stepping-stone back to Group company and, as with Archie Watson in the Coventry, this is a race the trainer likes to target.

Varian has sent out both Royal Champion and Mountain Angel to win this contest in the last five years and Enfjaar looks capable of adding to that tally.

The selection was most progressive in handicaps last season, winning at Chelmsford on his return before taking the John Smith's Cup at York. He shaped like the best horse when second at Goodwood on his next start too, just ending up a bit out of his ground in a race run at a steady enough tempo.

Enfjaar did enough when second at this level on his final start at Ayr to think he can make more progress this term, while he was wasn't given a hard time of things when fifth in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown on his seasonal return.

He looks to have been teed up specifically for this race and has his usual hood back on after it was discarded for that return run, while Jim Crowley won this race for Shadwell last year.

I'm confident Enfjaar can double up for that combination this time around.

Recommended Bet Back Enfjaar SBK 4/1

There clearly could be plenty more to come from the lightly-raced French Master and he heads the betting for the closing Copper Horse Handicap.

However, he doesn't strike me as the most straightforward and I'm not absolutely convinced you want to be taking too short a price about him.

He overcame trouble in running to win at Newmarket last time, but was on and off the bridle throughout the race and it was only late on he really consented to put his best foot forward, so it's not really a surprise that he sports first-time blinkers here.

He could clearly be well ahead of the handicapper but so too could the ex-French Charlus, who makes his flat debut for the Willie Mullins yard.

Charlus won over hurdles for the Closutton outfit before running down the field in the Triumph Hurdle, but I suspect he'll end up being a much smarter flat horse than a hurdler.

He was beaten just once in four runs on the level when trained by Jean-Claude Rouget, with his only defeat coming when second in a listed race to one that now sports a Timeform rating of 115 and has been placed in Group races on his last two starts.

That makes Charlus a very attractive proposition in his first handicap from a mark of just 98 and I'm happy to side with him against French Master, while it's also worth noting that Willie Mullins has won the last two renewals of this contest.