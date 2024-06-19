2024 Royal Ascot Day Two Cheat Sheet: Auguste Rodin Superboost one of seven best bets on Wednesday

Day Two Royal Ascot 2024 Superboost

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for Day Two of the 2024 Royal Ascot meeting.

Ryan Moore: "This No Nay Never filly put her hand up for this race when winning very impressively for me at Tipperary late last month. It was only a small-field maiden on soft ground but the manner in which she picked up, to win going away, was quite taking.

"This is obviously a much deeper test, on much different ground, but let's see what she can do. There are clearly no shortage of serious rivals though, in a massive field."

Recommended Bet Truly Enchanting in the 14:30 Royal Ascot (Wednesday) SBK 7/1

Daryl Carter: "While the first race is a tricky puzzle, this looks a little more straightforward. This race is not a strong renewal. Illinois - 2/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook - left the impression that he would appreciate a stiffer stamina test when admittedly thumped by the subsequent Derby runner-up at Lingfield.

"Still, he was clear of the remainder and galloped on through the line powerfully once organized, having momentarily looked outpaced and in trouble on the undulations.

"He contributed to a strong gallop that almost broke the course record at Lingfield, so he deserves to have that performance marked up. There is plenty of stamina on his Dams side, and his big long stride will be far better suited to this Ascot track. He has only had one start on a sounder surface (Lingfield), so there could be any amount to come from him.

"The fact that the yard holds the second and fourth in the betting will indicate that this is a weak renewal. The selection has the most potent form in the race, and he has plenty of improvement to come. He is sure to go off much shorter than his current price, and any 2/1 or bigger is acceptable.

"Birdman must prove his stamina. He has won two races in sprint finishes, the latest failing to record a top-speed figure.

"Grosvenor Square is very interesting, considering he has stamina slapped all over his pedigree and is entitled to strip fitter for his seasonal return at Chester. This track will suit him better and he is fancied to give the selection most to think about but Ryan rarely gets it wrong."

Recommended Bet 15:05 Ascot - Back Illinois SBK 2/1

Tony Calvin: "The first point to say about the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at 15:45 is that it is now run on the round course - the Kensington Palace at 17:40 is now back on the straight track - so arguably the draw becomes a much bigger factor.

"I couldn't a see a lot of pace in the race (see below), so the two that interested me at the prices were Doom and Julia Augusta, potential forward-goers from stalls six and five respectively. Nothing much scares me in this race, though market leaders Laurel and Rogue Millennium just about deserve their position at the head of the market at 11/4 and 7/2.

"Not for me at those prices, though, especially Laurel.

"I am sure Tom Marquand on Doom would like to dominate and set steady fractions, as his filly struggles to see out a mile, it seems.

"Then again, she comes here after a career-best over 7f on soft at the Curragh last time, when third to Gregarina (re-opposes here), and maybe she will appreciate the emphasis being on pace, on quick ground around a bend.

"On pedigree, she should love the 1m trip, being by Dubawi out of Grade 1 firm ground 1m2f winner Dank, so I am going to give her a spin at 16/1 with the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Doom, Win only, in 15:45 Royal Ascot SBK 16/1

"I am also struggling to see why Julia Augusta is as big as 66s each way, four places, with the Sportsbook.

"Sure, she became a bit of a disappointment with Roger Varian and is rated only 97 (13lb behind the two favourites) but I think she probably just about ran a career-best on her first start for David O'Meara at Epsom last month, when attempting to make all (the in-running comment said she stumbled at the start but I couldn't see it).

"I am not sure she was entirely at home on the track, though - Jason Watson looked untidy to the point of awkwardness in the closing stages - but we know she handles quick ground and, hopefully crucially, she has form round a bend, her narrow Kempton second to Choisya last season vying for the Epsom run as one of her best.

"I am obviously more interested in the place part of the bet, but you can't have one without the other so I am backing Julia Augusta each way at 66/1 with the Sportsbook.

"It is simply too big to ignore. It is not a stand-out price either, as she is available at that price in 14 places on the Oddschecker grid as this goes live."

Recommended Bet Back Julia Augusta, E/W 4 Places, in 15:45 Royal Ascot SBK 66/1

Kevin Blake: "Auguste Rodin will not be considered a reliable conveyance by everyone as a result of his high-profile blowout runs in the last two seasons, but there can be no questioning his class based on his very best efforts. He has put together a remarkable CV of five Group 1 wins from a mile to a mile-and-a-half. The fact that the pulls up when in front also suggests that we may not have seen the absolute best of him on his best days.

"While his profile thus far has been one of boom or bust, he muddied the waters with a run that sat somewhere in between for this first time when he finished second to the improved White Birch in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last time. The rain that arrived before the race wouldn't have been ideal for him, but the run did represent a step back in the right direction after a lifeless effort in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

"The return to faster ground is sure to suit Auguste Rodin and there is a chance that he will come on from his run at the Curragh. This race is likely to set up kindly for him and my view is that we are likely to see a return to victory for him."

Recommended Bet Back Auguste Rodin in the 16:25 Royal Ascot SBK 6/4

Timeform: "The market seemed unsure what to make of the French raider Beshtani when she made the trip to Epsom last month, with the form of his wins at Lyon Parilly, Clairefontaine and Chantilly (by a short neck from Make Me King) hard to weigh up.

"However, having left Francis-Henri Graffard for €340,000, he appeared to show improved form on his stable debut when a nose second of 15 to Two Tempting (who has since won again) on his handicap debut at Epsom last time, clear of the rest.

"Beshtani is able to race off the same mark of 104 here and with the anticipated quicker ground not expected to cause any issues, and James Doyle keeping the faith (could have jumped ship to the same owner's Real Gain who won a big Newmarket Handicap last September), a big run looks assured from stall 9.

Recommended Bet Back Beshtani in the 17:05 Royal Ascot SBK 10/1

Tipman Tips: "Doha had a promising season last year and backed that up with a good seasonal debut when 2nd at Haydock last time out.

"Looks the progressive type and is taken to take another step forward today. Yards been in decent form and has a decent record in these type of races."

Recommended Bet

Back Tipman's Lucky 15 for Wednesday SBK 6864/1

Ryan Moore: "I don't think this is a particularly deep contest form-wise, for all it is a very big field as usual - and you have to factor in the American challenge - and I think he will be well suited to the demands of this 5f contest.

"The race he won at Naas last time is one we have used as a stepping stone with some very good 2yos - the likes of River Tiber, who used it as a springboard to winning the Coventry last year - and he is a speedy sport with more to give.

"That said, our Celtic Chieftain is one of his serious rivals as I think he beat a fair sort in Red Evolution - I rode the fifth in that race - on his debut at Navan recently. I wouldn't underestimate him."

Recommended Bet Treasure Isle in the 18:15 Royal Ascot (Wednesday) SBK 7/2

