Lucky 15 Tips for Day Two at 2024 Royal Ascot: Tipman's 6864/1 four-fold for Wednesday

Day Two Royal Ascot 2024 Superboost

2024 Royal Ascot started with a bang on Tuesday with our Superboost of Henry Longfellow to finish in the top 4 of the St James's Palace Stakes landed easily!



On Wednesday we are back with another superb Superboost again backing Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore.

He has a great chance on multiple Group One winner Auguste Rodin in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at 16:25 today, and if you fancy the horse to run well you can back it at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 4/91.44 to finish in the top two today.

Recommended Bet Back Auguste Rodin To Finish In The Top 2 In The 16:25 at Royal Ascot SBK 1/1

Truly Enchanting is a No Nay Never filly who's related to some really nice types and should be well suited to Ascot's test. Won nicely enough on debut but will need to improve here and is entitled to do so.

Top yard and a top jockey booking, should have a good chance with the extra places on offer for E/W money.

Sonny Liston has a very consistent profile and put in arguably a career best performance last time out when winning at Newbury.

Should be well suited to this test and although he's on a career high mark he has the superb Rossa Ryan booked for the ride who has been in fantastic form lately and has a very good record at the Royal meeting.

Doha had a promising season last year and backed that up with a good seasonal debut when 2nd at Haydock last time out. Looks the progressive type and is taken to take another step forward today. Yards been in decent form and has a decent record in these type of races.

Celtic Chieftan is another by No Nay Never who made a good impression when winning last time out at Navan. Ran on strong that day which should bode well for this type of test at Ascot.

Should be plenty of improvement to come and represents a nice chance.

Recommended Bet Back Tipman's Lucky 15 for Wednesday SBK 6864/1

