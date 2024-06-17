Daryl Carter's Tips: Inspiral to bounce back at Royal Ascot on Day 2

Inspiral is good value to bounce back at Ascot

Illinois can prove a class above

Real Gain has been laid out for the Royal Hunt Cup

A smashing race with a whole host in with chances. Cases can be made for Make Haste 5/16.00 at the head of affairs after an impressive debut victory. Leovanni looked useful at Nottingham, was a £190,000 Breeze Up purchase for Wathnan Racing, and could be anything. That's the story with most in here. They could be anything.

Ultima Grace for the Wesley Ward stable is one of the more exciting runners, and the Ward yard holds a good record in this contest. It's tough to know exactly what she achieved at Keenland, effortlessly landing a 4 1/2 furlong contest on the dirt against debutants. Still, she looked outstanding visually and was as easy a winner as you will see.

I find it hard to see her out of things at the business end, but I have no solid foundation to build a case, and pricing this race up with her in it is tough work.

While the first race is a tricky puzzle, this looks a little more straightforward. This race is not a strong renewal. Illinois - 2/13.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - left the impression that he would appreciate a stiffer stamina test when admittedly thumped by the subsequent Derby runner-up at Lingfield.

Still, he was clear of the remainder and galloped on through the line powerfully once organized, having momentarily looked outpaced and in trouble on the undulations.

He contributed to a strong gallop that almost broke the course record at Lingfield, so he deserves to have that performance marked up. There is plenty of stamina on his Dams side, and his big long stride will be far better suited to this Ascot track. He has only had one start on a sounder surface (Lingfield), so there could be any amount to come from him.

The fact that the yard holds the second and fourth in the betting will indicate that this is a weak renewal. The selection has the most potent form in the race, and he has plenty of improvement to come. He is sure to go off much shorter than his current price, and any 2/13.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Birdman must prove his stamina. He has won two races in sprint finishes, the latest failing to record a top-speed figure.

Grosvenor Square is very interesting, considering he has stamina slapped all over his pedigree and is entitled to strip fitter for his seasonal return at Chester. This track will suit him better and he is fancied to give the selection most to think about but Ryan rarely gets it wrong.

Recommended Bet 15:05 Ascot - Back Illinois SBK 2/1

The second bet of the day sees us keep faith with Royal Dress, who continues to be underestimated on the Betfair Exchange at SP and go without support, so it's wise to back her at BSP rather than the 10/111.00 on offer.

She has done nothing but improve in two starts this term for James Tate, and she was very unlucky in the run at Epsom when she was weak in the market and suffered a denied passage at a crucial time. I felt she would have won that with a clear crack having to quicken twice, and on the undulations of Epsom, that's not easy.

There seems to be no reason to abandon her now, particularly when faced with some older, more exposed rivals in her path. Today's stiff 1m will be right up her street. She must contend with a quicker surface, but she has proven to be just as effective. She only got "needed soft ground" quotes over a shorter trip because she was crying out for a stiffer stamina test.

She is improving, and she stays well, and this test that has now moved to the round mile will see her to good effect. She has an excellent record going right-handed and she has a bigger effort in her. Ben Coen remaining in the saddle is a positive booking, and she can go well and get rewarded for her unlucky Epsom defeat.

Her expected SP is 14/115.00, so use the BSP to play this race.

Recommended Bet 15:45 Ascot - Back Royal Dress EXC BSP

On a going day, Inspiral - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - would be a problem for any horse in Europe, and the best days have tended to combine fast ground and tackling a race around a bend. She has those optimal conditions today and has an emphatic victory at this venue in the Coronation Stakes in 2022.

The negatives based on her profile are impossible to find when facing today's scenario. The big issue is that she needs to bounce back from a poor run in the Lockinge on seasonal return. Another, it could be said, is her jockey Kieran Shoemark, who has been riding awfully recently, particularly for John Gosden. However, the Lockinge run would have only been a prep race for this meeting. She has bounced back before, and I have never felt a straight track sees her to best effect.

She was outstanding when landing the Breeders Cup Fillies Turf at the back end of last season, brilliant landing the Coronation Stakes here two years ago, and emphatic at Sandown in a Listed event in 2021. Those are the only times she has raced around a bend.

Her turn of foot is best seen when allowed to quicken off a bend, and that's the angle for backing her today. If Shoemark can get this right then she looks like one of the days best bets at 2/13.00 or bigger.

Auguste Rodin is unreliable. He was dreadful in the King George at this venue in July last year, and he must be taken on. Horizon Dore holds fair claims but may prefer a slower surface. The big danger comes from the returning Alflaila - most will offer him up as the value in the race, no doubt. And I agree. He is unbeaten on a seasonal return and was better than the bare result when he was last seen at Leopardstown behind Auguste Rodin.

He is improving and on the up, and a career-best could be inbound, having skipped a more straightforward opportunity in the Listed Wolferton Stakes to take in this assignment. He should be a 7/18.00 chance in my book. However, the real value lies with Inspiral at 2/13.00 or bigger, who will take all the beating if she steps forward from her seasonal return.

Recommended Bet 16:25 Ascot - Back Inspiral SBK 11/4

Wathnan Racing runner Real Gain - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the least exposed in this field, and he could be ready to take a big step forward, having promised last year that he could be a potential group horse in time.

Real Gain is a sizeable unit, and he is sure to improve for a seasonal return at Newbury, where he was tenderly handled from a poor draw but caught the eye behind a wall of horses when having no clear run. Still, one doubts that event was his target but I expect him to strip much fitter today and appreciate the quicker surface, intense pace, and this stiff stamina test.

The four-year-old gave 12 lb to a now 101-rated filly at Chelmsford last year before bolting up at Newmarket in an ordinary race but clocked a good time figure on fast ground. He lost nothing in defeat when not looking out of place in the Group 3 Darley Stakes at Newmarket on unfavoured soft ground last term, and he has now been gelded. He gets the services of William Buick (20% for the yard), and his high draw could be advantageous.

He has almost certainly been set up for a big target, having been kept off the track for 60 days since Newbury, and there is plenty of upside to his profile.

Ownermate Beshtani is feared most off the same mark as a cracking run at Epsom last time, and Sonny Liston will be on the premises.

Recommended Bet 17:05 Ascot - Back Real Gain SBK 10/1

Aurora Dawn - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was devilishly unlucky for this column at Goodwood when running into a pocket behind the now Royal Hunt Cup favourite. She finished with plenty of running left to confirm that she was well-handicapped, and the assessor dropped her 1 lb for that effort. One pound makes zero difference, but I felt that before the race at Goodwood, she had lots in hand, and from a mark in the low 80s, she could make her presence felt.

The Ed Walker Filly has a highly progressive profile on turf, with form figures now reading 6121. Both victories came on a straight track and a quick surface. She also represents a yard that had a narrow second at a big price in this race last year from the same mark, and four-year-olds have dominated this race in recent years.

The selection is offered at 16/117.00 or bigger, with extra places on offer in the Betfair Sportsbook. Azahara Palace is worthy of a good mention, also having shown significant improvement at Leicester on seasonal return.

Recommended Bet 17:40 Ascot - Back Aurora Dawn SBK 20/1

18:15 Ascot - No Bet

I was set to mention Treasure Isle well in this race, but this is a deep contest, and there is little to no juice in the 7/24.50 for me. He was impressive on his second outing and showed bright early speed, putting him in the firing line here. He may well win, but there are many claims, including Aviation Time, the mother of all eye-catchers in the Hillary Needler at Beverley. There are as big as 33/134.00 and 40/141.00 out there, but the Sportsbook is ducking at 25/126.00. All in all, there were stronger bets to be had on the day.