Ryan Moore Royal Ascot Day Two Rides: Auguste Rodin in great shape ahead of Prince Of Wales's Stakes

Auguste Rodin in great shape ahead of Prince Of Wales's Stakes

Laurel right in the mix on her best form

Twirling hoping to prove her potential

This No Nay Never filly put her hand up for this race when winning very impressively for me at Tipperary late last month. It was only a small-field maiden on soft ground but the manner in which she picked up, to win going away, was quite taking.

This is obviously a much deeper test, on much different ground, but let's see what she can do. There are clearly no shortage of serious rivals though, in a massive field.

We have four in here and they are all similar types, and with roughly the same form level coming into the race, though Highbury is probably more about potential at this stage. I'd have happily got on any of these, as they all have something to recommend them, but I ride Illinois.

He has just about achieved the most to date, and obviously the 1m2f, Group 1-placed juvenile ran well to chase home the subsequent Derby second Ambiente Friendly at Lingfield, with subsequent Goodwood scorer Meydaan in third.

He shapes as though this greater test of stamina will suit, though this will probably be the quickest ground he has raced on.

I rode her when she was very impressive at Kempton last season, and she also had Group 1 form at three, as well.

We haven't seen her since she disappointed in the Lockinge last year, so she has a big absence to overcome, but she is right in the mix here on her best form and she has shown she can handle quick ground, too.

We were hoping the weather would stay dry for him, and it looks like doing so. He looks great at the moment and he is going very well.

We all know what a top-notch performer he is at his best - just have a look at his winning CV last season - but he hasn't hit that level so far in this campaign. The ground probably wasn't ideal when White Birch beat him last time, but we'd like to think you will see improvement in him here.

He comes here in great shape, and we are very happy with him, though of course you have to respect a few in here, even with White Birch out.

He finished a good fourth in this race last season and returned to form when winning last time. He is 3lb wrong here under his 5lb penalty but that Nottingham win was boosted by the runner-up winning next time, and running well in defeat under a penalty at Sandown on Saturday, so perhaps he isn't that badly handicapped.

I'd say he probably has as good a chance as most in this given luck in running, but it is obviously hugely competitive and you'd much rather he was running off his correct mark.

She looked to put up a career-best when winning at Doncaster last time, so let's hope she can come on again.

She will obviously need to, as she is up 5lb and into a fair deeper handicap, but the potential is there after only seven starts.

I don't think this is a particularly deep contest form-wise, for all it is a very big field as usual - and you have to factor in the American challenge - and I think he will be well suited to the demands of this 5f contest.

The race he won at Naas last time is one we have used as a stepping stone with some very good 2yos - the likes of River Tiber, who used it as a springboard to winning the Coventry last year - and he is a speedy sport with more to give.

That said, our Celtic Chieftain is one of his serious rivals as I think he beat a fair sort in Red Evolution - I rode the fifth in that race - on his debut at Navan recently. I wouldn't underestimate him.

Timeform Verdict on Day Two

18:15 Ascot - Treasure Isle

There's a huge field for the Windsor Castle Stakes (18:15) and Aidan O'Brien fields a couple of the leading contenders in Celtic Chieftain and Treasure Isle. The latter is Ryan Moore's pick and is the more experienced of the two colts, having contested a couple of minor events.

He was well backed for his debut on heavy ground at the Curragh and made a promising start to his career behind Coventry hopeful Midnight Strike and then improved on that when making all to land the odds against four newcomers on much firmer going at Naas. By no means the finished article, Treasure Isle can improve again.