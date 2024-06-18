Royal Ascot Day Two Tips from Timeform: Highbury to score

Timeform highlight three selections for day two of Royal Ascot

Highbury fancied to beat stablemate Illinois

Inspiral can floor Auguste Rodin

Beshtani fancied to go one better than at Epsom

Though he hasn't dominated this race recently to the same extent as a few years ago, Aidan O'Brien clearly knows what it takes to win this three-year-old stayers' prize having landed it seven times in total since 2007. He saddles four this year, with the market siding with Lingfield Derby Trial runner-up Illinois, but the more progressive contender might just be stablemate Highbury.

A brother to three winners, including mile and a quarter winner Friendly Face and mile and a half winner Mille Fois Merci (both in France), Highbury was much improved from his debut (useful form) when winning a 9-runner maiden at Leopardstown last time. He scored impressively by seven and a half lengths from subsequent winner Himalayan Heights, leading over a furlong out, and looks very much the type who will go on progressing.

One swallow doesn't make a summer, as the phrase goes, and nor does one poor run make a horse no good, so another chance is given to the high-class mare Inspiral in what is perhaps being incorrectly billed as a two-horse-race.

Inspiral is sure to be all the better for her reappearance when 12 and three quarter lengths fourth of 10 to Audience in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last month and the style of her win at Santa Anita back in November strongly suggests she still has unfinished business at this trip. She is narrowly preferred to Auguste Rodin, who took a big step back in the right direction when runner-up in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last time.

Though it's easier to come from the back of the pack on the straight course, Inspiral should get a good tow into the race from Hans Andersen, Brigadier Gerard winner Royal Rhyme, and Blue Rose Cen, and as long as Kieran Shoemark is alive to the race situation, Inspiral might just have too much speed late on for the strong stayer Auguste Rodin.

The market seemed unsure what to make of the French raider Beshtani when she made the trip to Epsom last month, with the form of his wins at Lyon Parilly, Clairefontaine and Chantilly (by a short neck from Make Me King) hard to weigh up.

However, having left Francis-Henri Graffard for €340,000, he appeared to show improved form on his stable debut when a nose second of 15 to Two Tempting (who has since won again) on his handicap debut at Epsom last time, clear of the rest.

Beshtani is able to race off the same mark of 104 here and with the anticipated quicker ground not expected to cause any issues, and James Doyle keeping the faith (could have jumped ship to the same owner's Real Gain who won a big Newmarket Handicap last September), a big run looks assured from stall 9.

