Stage Star is the headline runner for Paul Nicholls at Newbury on Friday and, in this exclusive video the Betfair ambassador explains why he's expecting a big run.

Paul said: "He (Stage Star) loves good ground, he's won twice at Newbury, he won the Challow Hurdle at this meeting, so we're hoping that he'll progress, jump nicely and take all the beating."

Shearer runs in the 15:40 handicap hurdle and Paul said of his chances:

"He's won at Cheltenham but I've always thought a flat track might suit him. Hopefully the handicap weight he's got is still a winnable mark. He should run."

On Saturday the big race is the Coral Gold Cup and Paul said of Threeunderthrufive's chances:

"He ran very well over hurdles at Wetherby recently... I'm not sure how quick he'd want the ground... He has won on good so it should be ok... He's very fit, very well."

Watch the video to find out what else Paul thinks about his runners' chances at Newbury this weekend.