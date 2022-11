Six runners for Paul Nicholls at Newbury

Stage Star has a massive chance in Novices' Chase

Trio of runners in closing Handicap Hurdle

Still learning and one for handicaps

12:10 - Half Dozen

He is very much a work in progress and needed the experience last time at Chepstow where he kept on to finish sixth. He is a big, backward baby, is still learning how to race, and will hopefully be one for handicaps later in the season.

Shows little at home but is few and has schooled well

13:20 - Stay Away Fay

He was quite an expensive purchase after winning his only Point-to-Point in Ireland last December by six lengths. He is much like Hermes Allen who doesn't show anything in his work at home so we will not really know what we have got until he has run. We cauterised Stay Away Fay's palate in September but he is fit now and has schooled nicely over our hurdles.

Won nicely on chase debut and big show expected

13:55 - Stage Star

No. 4 Stage Star (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.87 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

He won impressively on his debut over fences at Warwick at the start of this month when he made all the running and drew clear in the closing stages. He needed the run that day and has definitely improved for the outing. It's a bonus that Stage Star doesn't get a penalty for that success and we know he handles Newbury because he won the Challow Hurdle comfortably at this track last December. I'm expecting another big show from him.

Still harshly treated but this will tell us more

15:40 - Barbados Buck's

He was below par last winter, didn't seem to enjoy jumping fences and was struggling with his breathing so we gave him a wind op in the summer. I have a feeling Barbados Buck's is still quite harshly handicapped on a mark of 128 but he is ready to start again and this race is a bit of a fact finding mission to show us if he stays over hurdles or goes back chasing.

Looks fantastic and big chance of scoring again

15:40 - Shearer

No. 1 Shearer (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 139

He has really progressed this season, has won twice, and was still sailing along at Cheltenham until he parted company with Adrian Heskin when they were badly hampered by a faller four out. Shearer looks absolutely fantastic at the moment, the best I've ever had him, and he will love the good ground at Newbury. I'll be disappointed if he doesn't run another decent race.

Should be competitive once he goes Chasing

15:40 - Time To Tinker

He needed his first run of the season at Newton Abbot last month and I was planning to start him over fences but I've shelved that for the moment because I can't find a suitable race for him. Time To Tinker is another of ours who isn't particularly well handicapped but he's a fun horse who should be competitive once he goes over fences round the West Country tracks.