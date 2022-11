Giroud the big mover so far in Qatar

Mbappe remains the favourite

Ferran Torres staking his claim

Olivier Giroud is the main mover in the Betfair Sportsbook's Golden Boot betting after the first four days of the 2022 World Cup thanks to a brace against Australia.

Once unconsidered and way out in the odds at 100/1, the veteran forward is now the second favourite at 9.08/1. With Karim Benzema ruled out, he looks a definite starter for a team fancied to go deep in the tournament.

So who is ahead of the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker? Another Frenchman in the form of the insanely talented Kylian Mbappé.

Mbapp é the Golden Boot favourite

The Paris St Germain hitman was also off the mark against Australia and although he only found the back of the net once, he lit up the game and looks in the mood to make a major impression on another big tournament.

Next up is Neymar, who kicks off his tournament against Serbia on Thursday and Lionel Messi, a scorer against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

England players in the Golden Boot betting...

Bukayo Saka currently leads the goalscorer standings with Giroud and is 15.014/1 to end the tournament top of the pile.

Harry Kane was more creator than finisher against Iran, and suffered an ankle injury in the opener. We do not know how serious that is, but odds of 17.016/1 suggest he may struggle to repeat his feat of 2018.

What about the other big names?

Ronaldo is a familiar name in these markets and is also a 17.016/1 shout. The Portuguese veteran starts his campaign on Thursday with Portugal taking on Ghana.

Ferran Torres is another market mover following his two goals in Spain's 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica earlier this evening. Pre-tournament, the Barcelona forward was 34.033/1 with the Betfair Sporsbook. Following his brace, he's now into 15.014/1.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and he's 11.010/1 having been 14.013/1 prior to the tournament kicking off.

Brazil kick off their campaign against Serbia on Thursday and they have a number of players prominent in the market. Neymar is the third favourite at 10.09/1 while Richarlison is next best at 23.022/1. Vinicius Junior is priced up at 26.025/1 and Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus is 34.033/1.