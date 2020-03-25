Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 25 March

#4 Bahama Pearl - Tampa Bay R3 (17:45 GMT)

This is isn't a strong maiden claimer, and with Morning Line favourite Bramble Berry having had plenty of chances, the value may well lie with Bahama Pearl. The selection was well beaten by a runaway winner on debut but was miles clear of the rest and certainly has a race of this nature in her. Her most recent effort is best ignored given she was up in grade, and today's class drop will see in her a better light.

#3 Last Promise - Tampa Bay R4 (18:15 GMT)

Last Promise has a fine strike-rate and is taken to transfer his recent fair form on dirt to today's turf contest. Still unexposed on this surface (just 2 runs), the selection put up a good TimeformUS speed figure in defeat when last running on it at Monmouth in June. Astute Warrior looks the obvious danger, while My Cowboy is another to take notice of.

#6 My Boy Lenny - Tampa Bay R5 (18:46 GMT)

My Boy Lenny was an impressive winner over slightly shorter here last time and was claimed out of that contest by high-percentage operator Darien Rodriguez. He should have even more to come now in the care of a handler who excels with kind of project. Create Again just shades it for second, while the likes of Town Classic and General Paddy are others to consider.

