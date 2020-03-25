To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 25 March

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform select their three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...an impressive winner over slightly shorter here last time..."

Timeform on My Boy Lenny

#4 Bahama Pearl - Tampa Bay R3 (17:45 GMT)

This is isn't a strong maiden claimer, and with Morning Line favourite Bramble Berry having had plenty of chances, the value may well lie with Bahama Pearl. The selection was well beaten by a runaway winner on debut but was miles clear of the rest and certainly has a race of this nature in her. Her most recent effort is best ignored given she was up in grade, and today's class drop will see in her a better light.

#3 Last Promise - Tampa Bay R4 (18:15 GMT)

Last Promise has a fine strike-rate and is taken to transfer his recent fair form on dirt to today's turf contest. Still unexposed on this surface (just 2 runs), the selection put up a good TimeformUS speed figure in defeat when last running on it at Monmouth in June. Astute Warrior looks the obvious danger, while My Cowboy is another to take notice of.

#6 My Boy Lenny - Tampa Bay R5 (18:46 GMT)

My Boy Lenny was an impressive winner over slightly shorter here last time and was claimed out of that contest by high-percentage operator Darien Rodriguez. He should have even more to come now in the care of a handler who excels with kind of project. Create Again just shades it for second, while the likes of Town Classic and General Paddy are others to consider.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Timeform,

