Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 26 March

#2 Naomi Fraley - Golden Gate R1 (19:45)

Naomi Fraley hasn't been seen for 433 days but has been working well for a trainer who excels with horses returning from layoffs. Her last-time-out win at Santa Anita back in December 2018 came in a stronger contest than this and she is taken to make a successful return. The obvious danger is She's in Luck, who has been running well of late.

#2 Miss Lucky Lager - Golden Gate R2 (20:17)

Miss Lucky Lager has been placed on her last 2 starts, but there's a strong argument that she has better than the result in both. She looks sure to go well again, just needing a bit more of the rub of the green to add to her sole win to date. Bounty of Gold has been competing in stronger event than this and looks the one for the forecast.

#8 Musket Powder - Golden Gate R4 (21:18)

Musket Powder shaped with an abundance of promise on debut over 5.5f here last month and is now the subject of a positive trainer change. With German stamina influences in his pedigree, the selection ought to be well suited by this step up to a mile and can get off the mark at the second attempt. Totally Tiger, shipping in from Santa Anita, can prove the main threat.

