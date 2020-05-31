Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 31 May
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Santa Anita on Sunday...
"...looks the one to get on board with..."
Timeform on Hard Not To Love
#7 Pack Twelve - Santa Anita R5 (22:38 BST)
The ones with experience don't set an exacting standard, so it could be worth siding with Pack Twelve, who looks a nice type on paper and gets lasix on his debut. Hot Socks will get plenty of help from the saddle here and can emerge best of the remainder, while Mobjack also makes the short-list.
#1 Hard Not To Love - Santa Anita R7 (23:42 BST)
An open Group 2, but Hard Not To Love has had a bullet workout in the last 7 days and looks the one to get on board with. Ce Ce demands plenty of respect iafter racking up a hat-trick and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home, while Fighting Mad is another to consider.
#2 Meso - Santa Anita R8 (00:14 BST)
Meso arrives in good form and must have a good chance on these terms, so looks like one of the best prospects in this line-up. Sugary is one to be interested in with a leading jockey booked and should go well too, while Miss Flawless demands respect as well.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
#7 Pack Twelve - Santa Anita R5 (22:38 BST)
#1 Hard Not To Love - Santa Anita R7 (23:42 BST)
#2 Meso - Santa Anita R8 (00:14 BST)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.