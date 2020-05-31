Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 31 May

#7 Pack Twelve - Santa Anita R5 (22:38 BST)

The ones with experience don't set an exacting standard, so it could be worth siding with Pack Twelve, who looks a nice type on paper and gets lasix on his debut. Hot Socks will get plenty of help from the saddle here and can emerge best of the remainder, while Mobjack also makes the short-list.

#1 Hard Not To Love - Santa Anita R7 (23:42 BST)

An open Group 2, but Hard Not To Love has had a bullet workout in the last 7 days and looks the one to get on board with. Ce Ce demands plenty of respect iafter racking up a hat-trick and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home, while Fighting Mad is another to consider.

#2 Meso - Santa Anita R8 (00:14 BST)

Meso arrives in good form and must have a good chance on these terms, so looks like one of the best prospects in this line-up. Sugary is one to be interested in with a leading jockey booked and should go well too, while Miss Flawless demands respect as well.

