Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 3 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Sunday
Timeform select their three best bets at Bunbury on Sunday...

"...progressing with each run this term and looks the one they all have to aim at."

Timeform on The Last Breeze

#2 Missing Pro - Bunbury R6 (08:50)

Missing Pro was well supported on her reappearance at Ascot last time, and though she ultimately disappointed, finishing ninth, she should come on for that effort and looks worth another try here. Victoria Corver takes over in the plate, relieving the selection of a handy 3 kg, which could prove vital as she bids to hold off Angelique's Fame and Amarillo Rose, both of whom represent genuine winning chances.

#7 Power Of St George - Bunbury R7 (09:20)

Power Of St George is a promising sort who won his first outing of the season, before improving again to place at Ascot last start. He is making headway with every start, and with further progress anticipated, he ought to take plenty of beating. Rocky Path brings some strong form from Ascot and represents the main danger, while Peppijack is another worth considering, though he will have to overcome a very wide draw.

#2 The Last Breeze - Bunbury R8 (09:55)

The Last Breeze chased solidly to finish third at Pinjarra two starts back, before narrowly missing at the same track last time. He is progressing with each run this term and looks the one they all have to aim at. Who's A Pretty Gal broke her maiden with a dominant performance at this venue last time and her chances are there for all to see, while Cool Frost makes up the shortlist.

Recommended bets

Bunb (AUS) 3rd May (R6 1000m CL3)

Sunday 3 May, 8.50am

Bunb (AUS) 3rd May (R7 1400m CL5)

Sunday 3 May, 9.20am

Bunb (AUS) 3rd May (R8 1675m CL1)

Sunday 3 May, 9.55am

