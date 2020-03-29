Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Sunday 29 March

#6 Millie The Missile - R5 Sale (05:25)

Japanese import Carrie won nicely on her Australian debut and has obvious claims but there is no value in the early prices. Millie The Missile is not the sort for maximum faith but she ran nice late splits last time, indicating that she is going as well as ever, and her best form gives her a decent each-way chance against the favourite.

#19 Night Express - R6 Sale (06:00)

Night Express was down the track in listed company on Cup Day last time we saw her but she earned a crack at that race by beating a nice filly in a fast time on debut and finishing second in a handicap at Pakenham that has worked out well. She has the talent to win better races than this.

#10 Feign - R7 Sale (06:30)

Feign returns to Sale where she won her maiden first up under Jye McNeil, who is back aboard. She has exclusively tackled better company since and, while her form has been patchy, there are several efforts that suggest she will be too good for these rivals.