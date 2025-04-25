Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets, Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore insight

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Sandown and more

Final Ditcheat Decs of the season...@PFNicholls is looking to go out with a bang at Sandown on Saturday and gives his best to Dan Skelton in the title battle with Willie Mullins!

Saturday horse racing tips and insight

Katie Midwinter: "Representing last year's winning trainer Alan King, the son of Pether's Moon has shaped with plenty of promise this term and has snippets of high level form to his name.

"On hurdling debut at Stratford in October, he beat now 142-rated Sixmilebridge by a length-and-a-half in good fashion before placing third to Kap Vert at Exeter, when only half-a-length behind runner-up Jurancon, who is now rated 132 and inflicted defeat upon subsequent Grade Two winner Tripoli Flyer earlier in the season.

"Mythical Moon also finished a close second to the promising Meetmebythesea, who was a close third at a higher level here since, which has earned him a rating of 133, at Doncaster in January, but was unable to take advantage of his current mark on handicap debut when last seen and will need to show improvement.

"The gelding could prove worth keeping the faith in, however, as he has shown to possess plenty of talent and ability. He's still learning on the job as a novice hurdler and although this is a tough test, at current odds he makes each-way appeal considering some of the form he has shown this season.

"Brendan Powell, who takes the ride aboard the yard's apparent second string, with Tom Cannon partnering HMS President, is in great form currently, having won all of his previous four rides at the time of writing. He can guide Mythical Moon to a respectable finishing position and could spring a surprise to retain the race for the trainer."

Recommended Bet Back Mythical Moon E/W in 13:20 Sandown SBK 16/1

Paul Nicholls: "We thought he was badly handicapped going to Musselburgh early in February off a mark of 134 and he absolutely hosed up. He now runs at Sandown off 141 which looks a very tough ask. He wasn't disgraced last time behind Caldwell Potter at Cheltenham considering that he was hampered three out that day."

Mark Milligan: "There's a cracking 6f handicap at Leicester, where I fancy recent Beverley winner Trilby to go in again. Sam England's sprinter progressed markedly last season and found even more improvement on the way to a comfortable success on the Westwood 10 days ago. Always travelling well in behind the pace, he quickened up nicely to settle things in the final furlong and was value for more than the winning margin of just over a length.

"He looks the type who can make his mark in some of the top sprint handicaps this season and this valuable class 2 event looks a good stepping stone along the way."

Recommended Bet Back Trilby SBK 9/2

Paul Nicholls: "He's had another great season and I've deliberately saved him for this race since he was so impressive at Ascot in February. We thought he would be coming here with a live chance after missing Cheltenham and Aintree though he now has a fair bit more to do against four of Willie Mullins big guns.

"But it has to be a plus that Pic d'Orhy will love the dry ground and is very fresh while some of his opponents have had a busy time."

Alan Dudman: "Ramazan will be fitter after Musselburgh, is drawn on the inside and the ground will be ideal. There's a lot to like about his claims here for a trainer who has had plenty of runners already this term, but his older horses on the turf have produced the best strike-rate at 15% compared to the three-year-olds and juveniles.

"I am also pleased to see Jo Mason get a ride (she's one from seven for the yard) and she deserves to ride in the better quality Saturday races after another excellent winter."

Recommended Bet Back Ramazan E/W four places SBK 15/2

Kevin Blake: "This looks to be a good opportunity for the Nicky Henderson-trained Lucky Place to get back to winning ways. The six-year-old has proven to be very progressive over hurdles culminating in two Grade 2 victories earlier this season.

"He was widely fancied to be a very big player in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival when trying three miles for the first time, but he looked to fail through lack of stamina on the day. Coming back to this shorter trip would seem to be just the ticket and the prevailing ground will hold no fears for him either. This isn't a particularly strong Grade 2 and he looks set to run a very big race."

Recommended Bet Back Lucky Place SBK 9/4

Rachael Blackmore: "There is no National Hunt racing in Ireland this weekend, the weekend before the Punchestown Festival, so I am off to Sandown to ride Lombron for Willie Mullins in the Bet365 Gold Cup. It's great to be on the team, and Lombron goes there with his chance.

"He ran really well at Naas on his chasing debut in December to finish fourth behind the Brown Advisory Chase winner Lecky Watson, and, after finishing second behind Harry Des Ongrais at Gowran in February, he kept on well to win his beginners' chase at Clonmel last time.

"This is a significant step up in trip for him, but I hope that he will stay, and he gets into the race on a lovely light weight. I'm looking forward to riding him."