Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mullins' outsider with Fahey at Haydock provides the 126/1 double

Selections from Haydock and Sandown for two of the ITV races on Saturday

Ramazan well treated on last year's Great St Wilfrid second

Alan Dudman includes Sandown contender Lombron in his each-way double at 126/1

With five races on Saturday on ITV from Sandown, I wanted to go with the each-way angle as Lombron is my bet now that Doyen Chief (my antepost pick for Sandown's 16:10) has not taken up his entry. Alan King doesn't fancy taking on Willie Mullins and the Flat trainers at least don't have to be worry about those nasty Closutton megaliths.

In short, Sandown's other races don't have the field sizes for place bets so Haydock's only race on the telly at 14:40 is one that has to come under consideration and Ramazan for Richard Fahey is a fair enough price for a horse who looks well handicapped to run well here.

He clearly needed his comeback run at Musselburgh last time - his first for 155 days and having pushed on early, weakened out of it rather tamely, although the winner of that race Our Havana (also for Fahey) looks a horse going places.

Ramazan won at Haydock over course and distance in 2023 on officially good ground and he finished off his race strongly in that with a good pace to run at, and while not quite a smooth traveller in that race, he coped well when pushed along at the 3f pole, clocking 11.06 seconds to then record the two strongest final furlongs.

He was second in the Great St Wilfrid last term at Ripon with a tremendous effort from 103 conceding weight to his well-backed stablemate Dare To Hope, and the handicapper has started to relent now with his Ayr Gold Cup rating from last term at 106, and he's now down to 99, the first time he has dipped under three-figures since August 2023.

The selection will be fitter after Musselburgh, is drawn on the inside and the ground will be ideal. There's a lot to like about his claims here for a trainer who has had plenty of runners already this term, but his older horses on the turf have produced the best strike-rate at 15% compared to the three-year-olds and juveniles.

I am also pleased to see Jo Mason get a ride (she's one from seven for the yard) and she deserves to ride in the better quality Saturday races after another excellent winter.

Recommended Bet Back Ramazan in the 14:40 at Haydock E/W four places SBK 15/2

I fancied Lombron for the Scottish Champion Novice Chase over 3m at Ayr at the Scottish Grand National meeting but he didn't make the trip, and I still think he's a horse of great interest up in distance for Saturday's Bet365 Gold Cup.

The top four in the betting read: Mullins, Mullins, Mullins and Mullins, and one of those in Grangeclare West has a mighty task off 168 and top weight, but Lombron is the youngest in the field, lightly-raced, unexposed and off 142. He certainly is the potential improver.

He has to fly in the face of history as the last six-year-old to win the race was back in 2002 but he put in a fairly pleasing round of jumping around the 2m4f at Clonmel and Paul Townend remarked he jumped brilliantly for the most part. He regressed a bit over hurdles after winning on his debut and he ought to be a better chaser.

He still has time on his side and Willie Mullins often runs stayers over shorter as a prep, but he certainly went off to make it a test at Clonmel.

One of the key factors for this selection is the ground. If we have good to soft, that should suit him as two of his wins have been on good to soft, while his poor 2024 saw him race mostly on heavy, including finishing 11th in the Coral Cup.

It's a bit of a chancey one here but we have five places and I think he has a good chance of staying the trip. Rachael Blackmore has picked up a nice ride too and expect to see him ridden handily.

Recommended Bet Back Lombron in the 16:10 at Sandown E/W five places SBK 14/1

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's double in one click here E/W SBK 126/1

