Rachael Blackmore Saturday: Lombron has a lovely light weight in Gold Cup

Rachael has one ride for Willie Mullins at Sandown on Saturday

Step up in trip for Lombron but hopefully it will suit

Has a lovely light weight and goes there with a chance

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

There is no National Hunt racing in Ireland this weekend, the weekend before the Punchestown Festival, so I am off to Sandown to ride Lombron for Willie Mullins in the Bet365 Gold Cup. It's great to be on the team, and Lombron goes there with his chance.

He ran really well at Naas on his chasing debut in December to finish fourth behind the Brown Advisory Chase winner Lecky Watson, and, after finishing second behind Harry Des Ongrais at Gowran in February, he kept on well to win his beginners' chase at Clonmel last time.

This is a significant step up in trip for him, but I hope that he will stay, and he gets into the race on a lovely light weight. I'm looking forward to riding him.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.