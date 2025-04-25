Mark Milligan's Tips: Take Minella to win Gold Cup again at 11/2

Trilby a sprinter to follow

Mullins hurdler the day's best bet

Minella Cocooner can take Gold Cup again

The main focus of Saturday's racing quite rightly revolves around the climax of the national hunt trainers' championship at Sandown, where Dan Skelton and Willie Mullins will continue to go at it hammer and tongs.

However, before we get into the bets on that card, there's a cracking 6f handicap at Leicester, where I fancy recent Beverley winner Trilby to go in again.

Sam England's sprinter progressed markedly last season and found even more improvement on the way to a comfortable success on the Westwood 10 days ago. Always travelling well in behind the pace, he quickened up nicely to settle things in the final furlong and was value for more than the winning margin of just over a length.

He looks the type who can make his mark in some of the top sprint handicaps this season and this valuable class 2 event looks a good stepping stone along the way.

Recommended Bet Back Trilby SBK 9/2

Back over the jumps at Esher, the Grade 2 Select Hurdle over 2m 5.5f looks a cracker and cases can be made for just about all of the six runners that line up.

Skelton and Mullins are strongly represented and it's the master of Closutton who I'm tipping to get the better of this particular showdown.

Kitzbuhel looked a good prospect in winning his first two hurdle starts for Mullins having been acquired from France, the first of them in a conditions event at Punchestown before going on to take a Grade 3 at Gowran, both of those over 2m.

He then shaped a like a non-stayer stepped up to 3m for the Liverpool Hurdle.

Kitzbuhel was sent off favourite that day but simply failed to get home and this drop back down to a lesser trip should suit.

He remains with the potential for better.

Of the non-Skelton/Mullins runners, Nicky Henderson's Lucky Place should also be thereabouts. He's another who seemed to be found wanting for stamina last time (in the Stayers' at Cheltenham) and he ought to give a better account dropping back in trip.

Recommended Bet Back Kitzbuhel SBK 6/4

Willie Mullins dominates proceeding in the Bet365 Gold Cup as he fields 10 of the 20 runners and the odds are clearly heavily in favour of the prize going back over the Irish Sea.

Current favourite High Class Hero is still unexposed as a chaser, but this is a tough race for one with not the most amount of experience over the bigger obstacles, for all he should prove much better than his current mark of 148 in time.

The one from the Mullins brigade that makes the most amount of appeal is last year's winner of the race Minella Cocooner.

He was trained up to the Grand National this season but things didn't go entirely according to plan there with his saddle slipping at an early stage and he did well to finish seventh in the end.

The selection took this contest from a mark of 151 last term and is only 4lb higher this time around, so there's every chance he can give another fine account of himself.

We also have five places available on the Sportsbook, which makes an each-play at the current price of 11/26.50 most tempting.

For those looking beyond the Mullins battalions, Neil Mulholland's Transmission is one to keep an eye on. He's had a positive first season over fences and looks the type who can improve further still over marathon trips.